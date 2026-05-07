Dolphins Make Groundbreaking Decision Over Ticket Sales at Hard Rock Stadium Before NFL’s Schedule Release

The NFL hasn’t even dropped the schedule yet, but the Miami Dolphins aren’t wasting any time. They might be the first to lure crowds using a strategy that has never been used before. The move is so avant-garde that all the other 31 teams might be hesitant in making this gamble.

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In an email to the football fans, the Dolphins wrote, “For the first time ever, you can lock in Single Game Tickets before the official schedule is released.”

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The official website for the Dolphins shows tickets available for ten games, including two preseason games. Fans can now book their spots for the Dolphins games against the Chiefs, Lions, Bears, Jets, Patriots, Bills, Bengals, and Chargers, without knowing the dates of said matchups. And the tickets can be bought for prices ranging from $126 to more than $752.

No other team has done this in the history of the NFL. This is a trial run being run jointly by the NFL and Ticketmaster to see how people purchase tickets in such a situation.

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What makes this decision so fascinating is the timing. Normally, NFL teams wait for the league’s official schedule release somewhere around May. And then open up broad single-game sales. This approach is preferable because dates, primetime matchups, holiday games, and travel considerations massively influence the demand and pricing of the tickets. Fans have to cough up a hefty amount when it comes to the big games, if they haven’t purchased a ticket already.

Miami seems to be selling the experience and the opponent, instead of relying on the schedule. Early sales help create urgency, while also locking fans into the Dolphins cheer before the schedule chaos begins. Financially, the move also improves early cash flow and gives the organization more control over inventory before secondary ticket markets explode after schedule release.

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But why do the Dolphins seem so confident that their fans would turn in without knowing some of the important aspects of the matches? It’s because of the symbol that Hard Rock Stadium has become. The venue is one of the stadiums in the USA that will be hosting the FIFA World Cup this summer. And, it’s success in Formula One has made Hard Rock the hub of global attention. However, Stephen Ross, owner of the Dolphins and the stadium, laments not being able to host the pinnacle of America’s most-loved sport.

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Miami Dolphins want to host another Super Bowl

“The one thing that suffered is Miami hasn’t gotten a Super Bowl here, and we normally have one every five years,” Ross said at a conference in April, according to the South Florida Business Journal. “Miami is not really in line for one. It’s always exciting to have the Super Bowl, but that was before we had all the other events. Miami has by far the best weather. It’s in their best interest to have one here, but at this point, they don’t believe we meet all the requirements and the demands.”

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The Hard Rock Stadium just hosted the college football National Championship this year; this is the venue where the football world got to see what No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza could truly do in the league. But the Hard Rock will not be able to host any more Super Bowls, because it does not meet the league’s guidelines. That’s because the space used up for the construction of facilities for the Miami Open and the Miami Grand Prix has reduced space for hospitality arrangements for the Super Bowl. But the team is working hard to clear this roadblock.

Ross claimed, “I want to make the stadium always feel like a new stadium, we are looking at what the next phase will be and making the fan experience that much better.”

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Whether it’s early ticket sales, Formula 1 expansion, or chasing another Super Bowl, the Dolphins are clearly thinking beyond football. But the question is, can this unique move bring the desired numbers for the team? We’ll have to wait and see.