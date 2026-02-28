Miami Dolphins Make Move for Projected Fourth-Round QB After 31 NFL Teams Avoid Tua Tagovailoa Trade

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Oct 12, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 walks by the bench area against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251012_SNV_na2_00213

Essentials Inside The Story Huge dead cap hit complicates a trade for Tua Tagvailoa

Career-high sack numbers contributed to decreased production

Dolphins hold a formal meeting with a quarterback prospect

As the Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami hangs by a thread, the Dolphins are already making moves for the future, starting with a formal meeting with a surprising quarterback prospect, Carson Beck, projected to be in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old recently had a formal meeting with the two-time Super Bowl Champions at the NFL Combine.

“I had a formal with Dolphins,” said Beck during the press conference. ” Honestly, I thought it went really well.”

Standing at 6-foot-4, Beck carries the athletic physicality expected from a modern-day quarterback. In the 2025 season, he played for Miami’s collegiate team, the Hurricanes. Before the solo year stint, he spent five years with the Georgia Bulldogs, making him a seasoned college football star who could bring a wealth of experience.

The past three seasons have been the most productive seasons of the 23-year-old’s career, when he regularly featured as a starter for both the Bulldogs and the Hurricanes.

He was in a remarkable form in the 2025 campaign, registering 72% of his passes and throwing 3,813 passing yards with 30 passing touchdowns. He recorded the fourth-highest passing yards and the sixth-most passing touchdowns in 2025.

His accuracy stands out as a valuable strength, as he registered a completion percentage of over 70% with both the Bulldogs and the Hurricanes.

Although he possesses an imposing physical build, his athletic mobility isn’t as refined as that of the premium QBs in the league. Reportedly, his arm strength requires further improvement to reach elite status. Considering he is only 23, these flaws can be polished in the big leagues.

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, he sits at 99 in the upcoming draft, meaning his selection is likely to fall in the fourth round. While the Dolphins might have an answer at the QB position next season, doubts continue to cloud Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL future.

Tua Tagovailoa’s massive contract raises questions about his Dolphins’ future

Tua Tagovailoa is the most expensive player on the Miami Dolphins, but his performance on the gridiron couldn’t justify the faith and investment placed by the franchise.

His contract is worth $212.4 million and is valid for four years. The 27-year-old’s production declined sharply last season, forcing the team to bench him for rookie Quinn Ewers during the closing stages.

Playing 14 games, he recorded only 2,660 passing yards. In addition, continuous interceptions remained his noticeable weakness last season (15), which disrupted the rhythm of the Dolphins’ offense, while he was also sacked 30 times, the most in his NFL career.

Given his humongous contract value and declining form, Tua doesn’t seem to attract interest from any of the 31 NFL teams. The Dolphins themselves are rumored to be parting ways with him. With a base salary of $39 million, his cap hit for the 2026 season is $56.2 million.

Any team trading for the struggling signal caller would inherit a massive $54 million fully guaranteed salary for the 2026 season. Additionally, if the Dolphins cut him before June 1, they would have a dead cap of $99.2 million, and even after that date passes, the financial burden would be $67.4 million.

As other NFL teams are avoiding him and he seems to be out of favor with Miami, not a lot is known about where the signal-caller could play next year.