Miami Take Major Gamble with their QB Room as Cam Miller’s Contract Terminated without Reliable Backup

1,254 miles away from Miami, the Cleveland Browns are enjoying a packed QB room with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Taylen Green equally contributing for the team in the preseason games. However, the same cannot be said for the Miami Dolphins.

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On the first day of 2026, the Dolphins poached and signed QB Cam Miller directly from the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. But following the preseason games, Miller has seemingly failed to confirm his slot on the roster.

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“Dolphins are waiving QB Cam Miller, leaving Miami with a need at No. 2 QB,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

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Cam Miller has no NFL game-playing experience. The Las Vegas Raiders picked him in the sixth round of the 2025 draft after hearing the franchise’s minority stake owner and NFL legend Tom Brady sing praises of the young quarterback.

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“[Brady] liked the way [Miller] threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion,” Raiders GM John Spytek told The Athletic after drafting Miller. “And he thought he had the potential to improve.”

However, after spending the entire offseason with the Raiders in 2025, he was waived by the Raiders as part of the final roster cuts. But the Tom Brady-owned franchise called him back and added Cam Miller to their practice squad until the Miami Dolphins came into the picture.

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As a former two-time FCS National Champion starter at North Dakota State Bison, Miller brought a proven history of winning, efficiency, and poise. He spent five seasons with the college team and threw for 9,720 yards while posting 81 touchdowns with a record of 45-11.

Considering that, Miller seemed like a great backup to the Dolphins’ QB1, Malik Willis. But with reports about his release, it creates a lack of depth in Miami’s quarterback room. Amid that, as things stand, the Dolphins are yet to reveal the reason behind waiving the 25-year-old signal-caller.

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Cam Miller spent the entire 2026 offseason battling for the backup position against second-year QB Quinn Ewers and undrafted rookie Mark Gronowski. But out of them, only Miller appeared in all the preseason games for the Dolphins, which likely pushed the idea that he was being considered as the QB2.

However, contrary to expectations, Miller’s performance was quite underwhelming. He could only complete 46.2% of passes.

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Those stats did not warrant a place on the final roster. However, he isn’t the only quarterback who left the franchise following the preseason games.

Miami Dolphins also lose Quinn Ewers

While the Las Vegas Raiders drafted Cam Miller in 2025, the Miami Dolphins picked Quinn Ewers in the same year. Initially, Ewers stood as the 3rd-string quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson. But with Wilson struggling in the latter half, the 23-year-old was promoted to be the backup.

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Ewers played four games for the Dolphins last season, where he racked up 622 passing yards and three touchdowns. In this year’s offseason, he even battled for the QB2 position against Miller. However, following the preseason games, the Dolphins made a decision on Ewers’ future.

On August 29, it was confirmed that the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars reached a trade deal for Quinn Ewers in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

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With Miller and Ewers out of the franchise, the Dolphins have only Mark Gronowski as the backup to QB1 Malik Willis. This also raises the question of whether the franchise plans to sign quarterbacks before the season begins.

According to the Miami Herald, Cleveland Browns’ Dillon Gabriel or Taylen Green stands as a possibility, alongside J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings. But as things stand, nothing has been made official yet as the 6 p.m ET final roster announcement deadline approaches.