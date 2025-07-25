brand-logo
Mike McDaniel Announces Big Injury Decision for Tua Tagovailoa’s Key Offensive Piece Aaron Brewer

ByShubhi Rathore

Jul 25, 2025 | 10:37 AM EDT

In an offensive line room full of new faces, Aaron Brewer is the one guy Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t need to reintroduce himself to. The former Titan didn’t miss a single snap last season. Not one. That’s rare in Miami, where durability usually packs up by Week 8. So when Brewer showed up to training camp not dressed for back-to-back practices, alarm bells went off. But Mike McDaniel quickly grabbed the extinguisher.

The Dolphins’ head coach confirmed Brewer is dealing with a lower extremity soft tissue issue – annoying, but not panic-worthy. “Not overly concerned,” McDaniel said, brushing it off with a classic deadpan. “You should see him sooner rather than later fact.” But here’s the twist: Brewer wasn’t even placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Why? Because Miami still wants him snapping to Tua. That’s right – he’s not in full gear, but he’s still getting those precious practice reps.

Through two sessions, Brewer has been seen tossing footballs in casual clothes like the world’s most athletic team manager. It’s all about continuity. With rookies Patrick Paul and Jonah Savaiinaea, plus veteran James Daniels stepping into starting roles, Brewer’s chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa is the glue. Even if that glue’s walking around in sneakers.

Is Aaron Brewer the unsung hero Miami needs, or just another injury waiting to happen?

