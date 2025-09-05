Mike McDaniel Announces Good News & Bad News For Dolphins Just Before Colts Clash

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel delivered a mixed bag of updates following their practice on September 5. Miami is going up against the Colts for their first regular-season match at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 7. As the matchup comes close, let’s start with the positive updates first.

Star WR Tyreek Hill has seen a chunk of the camp action from the sidelines as he reeled from an oblique injury. RB De’Von Achane has also been recovering from a calf injury he suffered during the joint practices in August. And as Adam Schefter shared the injury update from Marcel Louis-Jacques, “Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane are ‘absolutely’ on track to play Sunday vs. the Colts, per McDaniel.” This latest update fuels hopes for a strong offensive showing.

Tyreek Hill’s return is electric news for the Dolphins. The 31-year-old speedster also missed all the OTAs and minicamp as he was on the mend from last season’s wrist injury. Still, he has put in work briefly through the offseason and Mike McDaniel feels Hill, as well as Achane, are both ready. As McDaniel put it, “I’m optimistic based upon the work they’ve done this offseason, and I’m expecting a good day’s work and steady cohesion as we go into Week 1.” Hill echoed that confidence, stating he feels “great” and added, “I’m one of those guys, I never fall out of shape. I feel like I’ll always be like the hardest worker on the team no matter what, because I’m always doing the small things…”

Hill’s health matters a lot after an injury-ridden 2024 season that saw his receiving yards dip below 1,000 for the first time since 2019. His blazing speed and route precision will be pivotal for Miami’s deep threat. The star receiver has also been working on his relationship with QB Tua Tagovailoa, and also made a deep-dive into the playbooks for the first time in his career. Now back at peak health, and with a better understanding of the schemes, Hill’s return boasts an explosive season in the making.

Similarly, De’Von Achane had been stuck with limited practices but finally noted that he’s “100 percent.” Last season, Achane posted impressive dual-threat stats with 907 rushing yards and 78 receptions. His speed and versatility alongside Hill will provide Miami with a balanced offensive attack. OC Frank Smith has echoed this, noting Miami’s offense has stayed cohesive despite fewer practice reps. This suggests Miami’s offense can hit the ground running even if Hill and Achane shake off some rust in game conditions. But what about the bad news? Well…

The shadow of Darren Waller on Miami

The good news for Hill and Achane contracts sharply with the setbacks to TE Darren Waller’s comeback. The veteran, returning from retirement and recovering from a hip strain, suffered a setback. As Mike McDaniel noted, “The most eager player to play has another challenge. I don’t think he’s going to play this week.” Waller’s cautious return began only recently, with training camp and preseason missed. His absence leaves Miami thin at TE after trading Jonnu Smith. Backups Julian Hill and Tanner Conner, neither proven receiving options, will fill the void.

Coach McDaniel revealed that Waller’s hip injury happened long before September 3rd’s (Wednesday) practice. The plan was to slowly sync him to the system, but as McDaniel noted, “We had already planned not to practice him anyway – something that we didn’t know what it was until what it was. … But we were planning for setback prevention. And he had a setback.” The HC also noted there’s optimism around Waller’s eventual return. “It’s not about us having a pre-planned expectation of X, Y, or Z. It’s how you react to it. So I say it’s a challenge, but this is a guy who’s made of challenges.”

McDaniel’s updates paint a practical picture. Tyreek Hill and De’von Achane’s return restores speed, explosiveness, and versatility. These are absolutely central to Miami’s identity. But without Waller, Miami’s passing game loses a key safety valve, increasing pressure on Hill and Achane to maintain offensive production. The 2025 campaign opens with Miami’s offense armed for speed and skill, but also managing fragility. Their clash with the Colts will test their adaptability and resolve. The question: can they come through?