Mike McDaniel Clears Air on Tyreek Hill After Dolphins WR Confirms Retirement Wish

Miami Dolphins’ star wideout Tyreek Hill’s potential exit has been shaking things up. Hill’s Week 4 torn ACL was a gut punch for the Dolphins’ offense. But looking back on that season-ending injury, the WR has had time to reflect and has left the decision to continue (or not) up in the air. But head coach Mike McDaniel seems to be in Hill’s corner, regardless of what he decides in the end.

In an appearance on Terron Armstead’s podcast, Hill looked back on his decade-long NFL career and hinted that he’s torn between returning and retiring. “I’m happy with the career I’ve had. I love playing football. … but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically. – I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. Wherever my mind is at the time, the decision will be made, but I know right now, I haven’t had time to live in the moment.”

When asked about Hill’s words, Mike McDaniel shared his own view on the matter in a recent presser. “I think he’s saying the type of advice he really wants to receive right now. I think he’s saying that his career and the decision he has to make, he doesn’t want to make right now. And I absolutely support being present with your family and taking time to make important decisions.”

For Tyreek Hill, the rehab grind is real. While he spends time with his family, he’s also wishing he could move with the agility and athleticism that he once had. But beyond those hurdles, his mind is focused on this season and the Dolphins’ struggles. The question of retirement, at least in McDaniel’s mind, doesn’t exist yet for Hill. As the coach further adds:

“I would venture to say based on seeing him in the building for rehab every day, he’s more concerned about the team. The 2025 team that he’s on and them playing the Falcons than retirement.”

Losing an offensive cornerstone is always brutal. On the upside, Miami’s young receivers aren’t shrinking. The team’s betting on depth and mental toughness to fill the hole left by Hill. McDaniel sees gritty growth, even if the stat sheet doesn’t fully capture it. But will just that mindset be enough as the Dolphins go 1-6 into Week 8?

Tyreek Hill’s absence and Mike McDaniel’s receiving depth

In the presser, Mike McDaniel was asked how the wide receivers like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington, and Tahj Washington are stepping up. For the head coach, they’ve been earning looks not just by catching but also by grinding in blocking and running crisp routes. As McDaniel noted:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“They can handle the pressure of being a primary in the scheme, whether that’s blocking or running a route. And they’ve shown me that it’s not too big for them, and the team can rely on their abilities, now that they’ve had to step up their role.”

But is that enough to replace Hill’s dynamic on-field presence?

Coming to Miami in 2022, Tyreek Hill posted two consecutive 1,700+ yard seasons in ‘22 and ‘23. The numbers, along with his targets, had decreased considerably last season. But that undeniable speed that earned him the moniker of ‘Cheetah’ was still there. Even this season, before his Week 4 injury, Hill had shown flashes of that elite speed, drawing coverages and throwing the defenders in a frenzy. But what now?

Let’s be real. No one’s replacing Tyreek overnight. But once he recovers his ACL, if he decides to hang it up, Miami will face a sharp pivot. Miami’s receiving depth has earned a shot with Mike McDaniel’s clear backing. It’s a tall order, but this shift from a star-led setup to a collective effort will be key for a team scraping for wins.

This upcoming Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons? That’ll add one more chapter on where Miami stands without its star, and who’s ready to step up. All the while, Tyreek Hill will be watching closely.