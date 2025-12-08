Mike McDaniel Confirms De’Von Achane’s Availability for Steelers Clash With Injury Update on Dolphins RB

The Miami Dolphins are enjoying an amazing late-season surge. But their Week 14 victory over the New York Jets was notably marred by running back De’Von Achane’s exit in the second quarter. But there have been some positive updates around him since then.

Achane notably fell on the ball on his last 29-yard run and injured his ribs. But he could have returned to the field on Sunday if needed. Head coach Mike McDaniel had noted that it was a team decision to let him rest since the running back was experiencing pain. And as per the latest update from McDaniel, Achane has had an MRI and seems raring to go against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

“There will be treatment. There may be some rest over the course of the week, but he’s highly motivated to play,” McDaniel noted. “And we’re benefiting of an extra day before the [Monday night] game. – he was very clear during the game that if I needed him, he could go out there; however, it was uncomfortable. It felt better today.”

With Achane sidelined, second-year running back Jaylen Wright had the spotlight to himself. Wright managed to gain 107 yards across 24 carries and hauled in a touchdown. Even rookie running back Ollie Gordon II hauled in a touchdown to make his presence felt. If De’Von Achane’s injury persists, Wright and Gordon II could see an elevated role against the Steelers.

But Achane’s health and availability matters even more now because Miami has discovered something special this December. And it’s not just about one running back. It’s about an entire identity shift that’s turned this team into a threat when temperatures drop.

Mike McDaniel unlocks gritty December football

The Dolphins have finally figured out the formula. Four straight wins since they upstaged the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. All built on an identity Mike McDaniel had struggled to embrace until now: the run game. And now, the team’s all for it.

“That’s a formula to win games in December,” McDaniel said after the Jets victory. “I think December football is unique and special because you kind of know what’s coming. So there’s not too many hidden bells and whistles.”

This wasn’t just about yardage though. It was about breaking a curse. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered Sunday 0-7 in his career when temperature dipped below 46 degrees. The 41-degree kickoff at MetLife Stadium? He finally got that elusive cold-weather win.

Miami’s ground game turned into a wrecking crew. Wright’s 107 yards, Gordon’s touchdown, De’Von Achane’s 92 yard dominance before the injury. The Dolphins forced three turnovers and controlled the tempo from the start. What was more, this marked the fourth straight game where a running back posted 100+ yards (Achane held that stat alone in Weeks 10, 11 and 13).

“Just to be able to have that type of success on the grounds, that’s December football and that’s how you win,” McDaniel said. “Being able to execute when they know it’s coming is what you’re trying to work towards the whole season.”

For years now, McDaniel’s pass-heavy approach had melted in the cold. Now, he’s leaning on a rushing attack that doesn’t care about wind chill or frozen fingers. The Dolphins are 6-7 and suddenly alive in the playoff hunt because they stopped fighting their environment and started using it.

Against Pittsburgh’s stout defense next week, that formula will get tested again. But with Achane likely returning, and this ground-game identity locked in, Miami’s not backing down from December anymore. They’re embracing it.