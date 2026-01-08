Mike McDaniel Contract: How Much Do Miami Dolphins Owe the Fired Coach?

For some, it’s the dreadful part of the postseason: the firings that hit after dismal seasons. For others, it’s intriguing, a fresh start amid the chaos. The recent candidate that joined that grim tradition is Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel, per sources,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported.

This marked McDaniel’s fourth year leading Miami. He guided the squad to the playoffs twice, sparking hope among fans. Yet nothing fruitful came from those appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami had bet big on him, though. In 2024, they signed a four-year extension, locking him in through 2028. The coaches’ salaries stay discreet, but reports peg his pay at $3.5 million to $4.5 million annually.

Stay tuned; the story is in development…