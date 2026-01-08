brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Mike McDaniel Contract: How Much Do Miami Dolphins Owe the Fired Coach?

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 8, 2026 | 11:02 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Mike McDaniel Contract: How Much Do Miami Dolphins Owe the Fired Coach?

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 8, 2026 | 11:02 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

For some, it’s the dreadful part of the postseason: the firings that hit after dismal seasons. For others, it’s intriguing, a fresh start amid the chaos. The recent candidate that joined that grim tradition is Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel, per sources,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported.

This marked McDaniel’s fourth year leading Miami. He guided the squad to the playoffs twice, sparking hope among fans. Yet nothing fruitful came from those appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami had bet big on him, though. In 2024, they signed a four-year extension, locking him in through 2028. The coaches’ salaries stay discreet, but reports peg his pay at $3.5 million to $4.5 million annually.

Stay tuned; the story is in development…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved