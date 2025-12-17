Mike McDaniel & Dolphins Get Unfortunate $99M Tua Tagovailoa News as Benched QB to Seek Miami Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Mike McDaniel’s QB call has surfaced serious financial consequences tied to Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami’s recent wins have not stopped uncertainty from growing around Tagovailoa’s future.

A looming $99 million cap figure now threatens the Dolphins’ long-term roster flexibility.

Finally, a change at the quarterback position in Miami. After initially refusing to blame Tua Tagovailoa for the demise of 2025, head coach Mike McDaniel had to admit that the quarterback’s play was “not good enough” in Week 15. The next moment, it was announced that the Miami Dolphins benched Tagovailoa for rookie Quinn Ewers. However, little did they know this decision would end in an ugly, hefty divorce.

Just last year, the Dolphins locked Tagovailoa until 2028 in a whopping $212 million contract for four years, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks. They didn’t expect the quarterback to lead in interceptions (15) the very next season. However, standing at a 6-8 record, the biggest concern for Miami isn’t game plan but math. It turns out, Tagovailoa’s contract includes harsh, unforgiving salary cap math that creates a $99 million problem for the Dolphins.

“Nothing about this contract says it’s time to get out,” reported Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac. “Assuming they can’t find a trade partner, Miami could be primed to designate Tua a Post 6/1 release (before another $3M vests on March 13th). There’s $99,200,000 of dead cap currently attached to the deal, including $54M of fully guaranteed salary.”

So, on paper, the Pro Bowler’s cap hit sits at $56.4 million, including a $15 million option bonus coming in March. However, the current circumstances don’t point towards the bonus part. This means if the Dolphins pass on the option, the money doesn’t disappear; it rather shifts. This $15 million will roll back into his base salary, and suddenly his 2026 cap hit explodes to $68.4 million (already 22% above the projected league cap).

Is there a way out? So, the Dolphins could cut Tagovailoa after June 1. But even then, Miami will be left with $67.4 million in dead cap in 2026 alone; add in $31.8 million lingering in the books of 2027, and the number goes up to $99.2 million. That’s nearly $100 million out of pocket for a player no longer on the roster.

Word around the town is the 27-year-old signal-caller is already exploring his options in the market. With absolute certainty, Logan Ryan painted a stark picture of Tagovailoa’s job security in Miami, stating:

“I’m pretty sure that Tua’s going to be playing somewhere else next season.”

Highlighting the four-game winning streak in Miami, Ryan claimed that the Dolphins aren’t giving the assurance to Tagovailoa as they should due to one loss. As they are prioritizing their future, away from Tagovailoa, the quarterback’s agent might already be talking with teams around the league.

Potential landing spots for Tua Tagovailoa

Considering the expensive contract and dead money, the Dolphins may not find many suitors eager to take on the contract burdens. The situation becomes more difficult due to the quarterback’s alarming stats, surpassing his 2023 interception record. However, there might still be some potential landing spots for Tagovailoa away from Miami.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ run with Geno Smith failed terribly this season with a 2-12 record. However, considering Smith’s 84.5 passer rating, Tagovailoa can be signed to be groomed as the next long-term quarterback once the veteran is done. However, the catch comes in terms of contract, as the Raiders are already paying $26.5 million to Smith in 2026.

The Arizona Cardinals may also have some openings if they finally decide to move on from Kyler Murray. Similar to the Raiders, the Cardinals may be open to discussing bringing a young quarterback to pair with veteran Jacoby Brissett. Then, the Los Angeles Rams could pose as the best option for Tagovailoa. Of course, they don’t need a starter when Matthew Stafford is at the helm. They are looking for his successor, and Tagovailoa could thrive in Sean McVay’s approach towards quarterback development.