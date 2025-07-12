Mike McDaniel Feels the Heat as National Analyst Uses ESPN Criticism to Expose Dolphins Offseason Failures

The longest active 24-year playoff drought still shackles Dolphins fans after their 8–9 season, a second-place finish in the AFC East. Coach Mike McDaniel now faces the weight of unmet expectations, but the front office has spoken loudly through its draft strategy. With four of eight picks spent on players tipping the scale at over 300 pounds, including three defensive tackles, Miami has made its intentions clear. The trenches are where they plan to fight. But maybe the Dolphins’ front office can not replicate Miami’s sunshine in their roster, leaving promises dimmer than the offseason shadows.

With the exits of veterans Calais Campbell, Da’Shawn Hand, Kendall Lamm, and Terron Armstead, the Dolphins must rebuild their lines. General manager Chris Grier has started restocking both fronts, signaling a gritty shift in identity — one marching steadily towards the Lombardi. At least that is what they believe.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier have been vocal about the team’s top priority. “Mike and I were talking, looking at the team with the coaches, and when you get to it at the end of the day — we wanted to get better at offensive line,” Grier said. Their offseason moves followed that exact script, investing heavily in the trenches. But despite their efforts, national analysts are still not sold on the new-look roster.

ESPN’s NFL Live returned from break and wasted no time calling out Miami. Veteran Miami Herald reporter, Barry Jackson, noted their tone on X, quoting Field Yates: “This is a team whose football business is often mediocre.” The criticism comes as no surprise, considering ESPN only gave Miami a B-grade for their offseason. While the Dolphins addressed some gaps, they may have created new ones elsewhere.

Mina Kimes did not hold back either, saying, “The secondary has major problems. As it stands, probably the weakest cornerback group in the NFL.” ESPN analysts highlighted concerns over projected starters Storm Duck, with just three career starts, and rookie Jason Marshall Jr. Miami’s trade for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 pick swap with the Steelers raised eyebrows, too. Signing quarterback Zach Wilson drew sharp disapproval.

There was at least one move that got a nod. ESPN’s Seth Walder praised the addition of guard James Daniels. Daniels signed a three-year, $24 million contract and should help stabilize the offensive interior. That signing, along with first-round pick Kenneth Grant and second-rounder Jonah Savaiinaea, shows Miami’s heavy draft investment in the trenches.

Still, the tone from ESPN remained cold. Analyst Damien Woody summed it up harshly: “They do a lot of eye candy, but ultimately it means nothing, nothing.” Miami’s flashy scheme, once envied, now earns doubt. Once a football paradise with no state tax and playoff hopes, the Dolphins are facing a reckoning.

Mike McDaniel’s unravelling locker room

The Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel in 2022 to be the opposite of Brian Flores. His biggest green flags were supposed to be his emotionally open and supportive attitude. He made quirky jokes in press conferences. Players laughed. Even though Tua Tagovailoa now faces an uncertain future, he has once flourished under the supportive role. At first, it all clicked. But each season, small cracks began to form.

Former Pro Bowler Asante Samuel didn’t hold back. On his podcast, he said McDaniel is a “pushover.” He included GM Chris Grier in that label, too. “They’re terrified of their own players,” Samuel added. It confirmed what some around the league had been whispering. The remarks sound harsh, but the locker room’s recent history backs them up.

McDaniel even admitted last season that players were often late to meetings. McDaniel admitting discipline slip-ups isn’t just a warning—it’s a white flag on his entire philosophy. Tight end Jonnu Smith cited “locker-room issues” when he left. Bradley Chubb took it further: “We were lying, honestly,” he said. “We weren’t making the effort to go the extra mile.” But isn’t that what the Dolphins need right now?

McDaniel’s player-first mindset is now being seen as a weakness. The team disliked defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He left and then helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl. That shift suggests the issue was not coaching. It was the Dolphins’ locker room avoiding accountability.

Jordan Poyer, who played one season in Miami, said he would “never” go the extra mile for that team. That is not just criticism. That is a statement about culture. McDaniel cares deeply. That is clear. But if effort is not enforced and standards slip, nothing else matters. Play calls won’t fix broken leadership. And by December, the Dolphins always look the same: flat, lost, and emotionally spent. Now, the foundation is cracking before Week 1.