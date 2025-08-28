Mike McDaniel Finds Replacement for Injured Special Teams Player Amid Major Update on Dolphins’ $5M Star

Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins aren’t just chasing wins this fall, they’re chasing ghosts. An 8-9 stumble in 2024, no playoff victories since the turn of the millennium, a 16-year AFC East drought that’s turned into folklore. The mission is clear: drag Miami back into relevance. But right on cue, just as September closed in, the plan took a hit. Jason Sanders, the steady kicker who hadn’t missed a game in seven seasons, landed on injured reserve. And so, McDaniel had to pivot. Now, they’ll have to do it without their trusted kicker.

Sanders, who has been Miami’s guy since 2018, landed on the injured list this week with a hip issue. He won’t need surgery, but he’s out for at least the first month. For a team already trying to re-establish its footing, losing one of the most consistent legs in the league is more than a minor setback; it changes game-day math.

Mike McDaniel didn’t let the problem linger. Instead of rolling the dice with in-house options, he reached outside. Enter Riley Patterson, a kicker whose career has been defined by stops, starts, and a few dramatic swings. Signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad, Patterson is expected to be elevated and handle kicks against the Colts in Week 1.

It’s a fascinating pivot. Patterson isn’t a household name, but he’s been around. Detroit, Jacksonville, Cleveland, even a cameo with the Jets. His track record? Solid, if inconsistent. An 85% career field-goal rate, a few clutch moments (including that wild card game-winner for the Jaguars against the Chargers in 2023), but also the kind of misses that get you sent packing. He’s bounced between seven teams in four years. Journeyman? Sure. But also, battle-tested.

And maybe that’s the bet here. Miami isn’t asking Patterson to be Sanders for the long haul. They just need stability until their veteran returns. Someone who won’t panic with the game on the line. Someone who can give McDaniel the freedom to call a normal game without worrying about the kicking game being a liability.

Is Patterson that guy? Well, that’s the gamble. McDaniel and Chris Grier looked at the free-agent market; names like Zane Gonzalez, Eddy Pineiro, and even Greg Zuerlein were out there. They went with the 25-year-old who’s already hit from 53 and has shown he can handle playoff pressure. It’s a short-term fix, but maybe it’s the right one.

So here’s where the Dolphins stand. a roster good enough to make noise, but fragile enough that every detail matters. Losing Sanders hurts, no question. But if Patterson can steady the ship, Miami can survive the month, get their kicker back, and keep their bigger goals alive. Because for this franchise, the question isn’t whether they can patch up special teams. It’s whether they can finally shake off two decades of January heartbreak.

While the Dolphins aim to exorcise the ghosts of the past, they were dealt another injury scare. Talk about catching a break!

Mike McDaniel gives a huge update on their RB

The Dolphins had a scare before the second preseason game against the Colts, but Mike McDaniel was quick to calm the waters. De’Von Achane, Miami’s explosive $5 million running back, left practice with a lower-body soft tissue issue that instantly raised alarms.

Not quite. McDaniel told reporters that while the timeline is “tricky,” he expects Achane back on the field for Week 1. So, it’s clear. Miami dodged a bullet. The second-year back may miss some practice time, but he isn’t expected to miss games.

That’s no small relief. Because Achane isn’t just another body in the backfield. He’s Miami’s home-run swing. As a rookie in 2023, he ripped off 800 rushing yards on just 103 carries, good for a ridiculous 7.8 yards per attempt. He opened 2024 with the same burst, stacking up nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns. When he’s healthy, the Dolphins’ offense looks different.

The contract details tell the rest of the story. Achane signed a four-year, $5.43 million rookie deal in 2023, and this season he’ll carry a cap hit of just under $1.5 million. That’s elite production for mid-round money, making him one of the biggest bargains on Miami’s roster.

McDaniel, of course, wasn’t about to overplay the concern. “I’m not worried about what you’re worried about,” he said, brushing aside talk of a lingering absence. Still, he admitted Achane’s return timetable has to be handled carefully. Soft tissue injuries don’t always follow the schedule you want.

But here’s the big takeaway. Miami’s speed merchant should be ready when the real games begin. The Dolphins can exhale, at least for now, knowing their $5M star isn’t lost before the season even starts.