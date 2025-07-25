Mike McDaniel Gets Darren Waller Replacement Update After Dolphins Player Injured

“One out, one in huh? I mean, I don’t think you can replace a young gun like Jonnu Smith,” Saints’ Cam Jordan said once. For good or bad, the Dolphins traded their star Tight End Jonnu Smith away this year. This indeed raised eyebrows. And to seemingly replace him, the team acquired the veteran player Daren Waller, bringing him back from his retirement. As Jordan said, he did make it quite clear that he wasn’t impressed by this groundbreaking shift. Many have been skeptical about it. However, amid this pressure, Mike McDaniel‘s Dolphins might not be losing their calm as they have some reliable players on the roster.

As per NFL Media, the veteran tight end signed a one-year deal, which could be valued at $5 million with the Dolphins. While speaking of Waller’s run, he retired after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 8 of the 2023 season. But what if he sustained an injury again? That could mean trouble for the Dolphins. However, the front office might find peace knowing that one of their players on the roster is willing to take responsibility.

The player is none other than Julian Hill. He had 12 of 19 targets for 100 yards across 16 regular-season games in 2024. And going ahead into the next season, he is keen to take on the starting job too. When asked about a chance to be starting TE this year, he seemed confident. “I feel like the opportunity is always there. You know, every time you’re in the room, you know, everybody has the opportunity to be something and do something,” he said as he praised Smith and went on to say a bold “yes” to the starting TE question.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Joining Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle, Waller was supposed to be the starting TE. However, the Dolphins placed him on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. In 2023, he has just posted 52 passes for 552 yards and a touchdown. Of course, fans will remember his dominant years with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020 and his back-to-back 1,000-yard+ seasons and even his lone Pro Bowl nod in 2020. If he can stay healthy, he could definitely be an interesting addition to the Dolphins’ offense. After Smith’s exit, he will have the chance to make a place for himself after his music career ended.

But for now, Julian Hill is ready to take up the receiver role. Yet, while things look cautiously optimistic on offense, the injury bug continues to haunt on the other end of the field as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins suffer from injury woes again?

The Miami Dolphins just can’t seem to catch a break. Despite making some impressive moves this offseason, they’ve hit another rough patch. This time, with yet another injury blow. First, it was offensive lineman Bayron Matos. Now it’s veteran cornerback Artie Burns, a former first-rounder with the Steelers, who’s gone down.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 31, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

As per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Burns was spotted on crutches walking out of practice. And an MRI later revealed the worst, a torn ACL. He might be out for the entire 2025 season. He sustained a torn ACL back in 2020 as well and ended up missing the action for the entire season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s a tough break for the 30-year-old, who spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks. He saw action in 21 games. However, his lingering toe injury slowed him down in 2023. Will his absence impact the team? Probably! He was supposed to back up Kader Kohou. Burns was looking to give his career one more strong push. Unfortunately, injury has seemingly once again thrown a wrench into those plans. It remains to be seen how the Dolphins counter this trouble.