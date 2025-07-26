Mike McDaniel Loses Another CB After Artie Burns’ Injury as Dolphins Announce Major Roster Move

There’s bad luck, and then there’s whatever Mike McDaniel’s dealing with at cornerback. The Dolphins hadn’t even made it through Day 1 of training camp before veteran CB Artie Burns crumpled to the ground during position drills. Slamming his helmet in frustration, he later limped off on crutches. By Thursday, an MRI confirmed every coach’s nightmare: a torn ACL. Burns is done for the season. Mike McDaniel’s response? Adapt. Fast.

The team placed Burns on IR and quickly shuffled the roster – signing CB Jack Jones while waiving rookie Ryan Cooper Jr. That comes just one day after they brought back Cornell Armstrong, a 2018 Dolphins draft pick who’s been floating between practice squads. Burns had signed a one-year deal, hoping to fight for a bigger role in Miami. Now, McDaniel has to fight just to keep bodies on the field.

“If you have youth at a position that’s developing and you’re developing it and you have confidence in it,” McDaniel told reporters. “You’re going to have confidence in it before the people that haven’t seen it do.” Sure, coach. But confidence alone isn’t locking down AFC receivers. And with a patchwork secondary forming overnight, Mike McDaniel’s next test isn’t just Xs and Os – it’s keeping this unit from unraveling before preseason even starts.