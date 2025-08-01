Mike McDaniel Officially Takes Big QB Decision as Tua Tagovailoa Floats Terrible Preseason Idea For Dolphins 

If you thought the Dolphins were out of contention with injuries to their core, think again. While the injury implications of Bayron Matos and Artie Burns were certainly concerning, the biggest worry was: Is QB Tua Tagovailoa going to stay healthy? After suffering his 3rd concussion in two years last season, the Dolphins were at their wits end as their star was forced to watch their campaign fall apart from the sidelines. With that disaster still fresh in his mind, a pivotal QB decision from HC Mike McDaniel echoes across South Florida.

Tua’s absence exposed the Phins vulnerabilities. As Alanis Thames has noted, “During quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s four-game absence, the Miami Dolphins looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL. They averaged just 10 points per game while going 1-3 and surpassed 150 yards passing just once.” With the entire offense built around Tagovailoa’s skills, his absence resulted in short drives and an inability to string together any proper momentum. But this time around, Coach McDaniel isn’t leaving anything up to chance.

As per a post on X by the Miami Dolphins’ official account, there’s a new name that’s added to the depth chart. And the timing’s clash. Because the new body walks into the organization as one moves out, and into the IR. “Roster Moves | We have signed QB Brett Gabbert and placed CB Kader Kohou on the injured reserve list.” As an UDFA, Gabbert had previously signed with the Dolphins back in May. But was waived in late July. With the ink drying on Brett Gabbert’s contract, the journeyman QB officially joins the roster, stepping into a room that’s been anything but stable when number one is out. McDaniel’s choice was swift, perhaps reflecting not just a need for insurance but a lesson painfully learnt.

The Dolphins’ backups last year were unable to replicate Tagovailoa’s timing or unlock McDaniel’s playbook. But with Gabbert, things could notably be different. Gabbart brings with him 6 seasons of college experience. But not just that. A massive 52 starts, and a 10,000+ yard campaign across the years. His speed (he ran a 4.79s 40-yard dash) and significant experience could be the bridge to carry the Dolphins through if Tagovailoa falls again.

With injury scares all across the roster (star receiver Tyreek Hill is coming off a wrist injury himself), McDaniel’s decision to lock in Gabbert feels pivotal. So, Brett is a safety net in place for them. That means, there’s one question now will be how quickly the new QB can sync with McDaniel’s playbook. As for Tagovailoa, he’s not afraid of taking risks this year, and his latest preseason request has already turned a bunch of heads.

Tua Tagovailoa’s preseason quest is bad news for the Dolphins?

After last season’s concussion Tua Tagovailoa was at a crossroads; with many floating the idea of retirement for him. Instead, Tua doubled down and fought back, returning with a determination to lead. But even before that third concussion, HC Mike McDaniel knew what losing Tagovailoa to the sidelines would mean for the franchise. So when Tua recently floated his preseason wish, the air grew thick with concern.

As the QB noted recently, he wants a share of the preseason glory if possible. “I’d definitely love to get some preseason snaps in. No doubt. It’s a new season. It’s a new year. I don’t think I’m better than anyone on this team or think I’m too cool to get reps in during preseason games. Nah, I don’t mind that at all. I would love that.” On the surface, it’s the language of a competitor, not a superstar above it all. But for the Dolphins, risk calculation trumps sentimentality. And with his recent preseason snap numbers, doesn’t look good. It doesn’t look like HC McDaniel will be buying into that idea all that much.

As NFL writer Marcel Louis-Jacques put it, “Under coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa’s preseason snaps have decreased in each of their first three seasons together.” 15 preseason pass attempts back in 2022, decreased to 13 the next year, till the number dwindled down to just 5 last season. With every rep, the stakes grow taller. A single mistimed blitz, and the season’s promise might vanish before it begins.

Preseason looms… The Dolphins face a classic NFL paradox. Sharpen your edge or protect your most irreplaceable weapon? With Gabbert on deck, McDaniel has sent a signal: depth is valuable, but Tua’s health is non-negotiable. The balance between shaking off rust and shielding your star from harm is a tightrope act. With the QB’s request and McDaniel’s caution, how many snaps do you think Tagovailoa can take this preseason?