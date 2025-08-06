Mike McDaniel Refuses Darren Waller’s Return as Dolphins Lose $2.8M Weapon For Weeks

The 2025 offseason hasn’t been kind to the Miami Dolphins. Injuries have shaken up their core like never before. QB Tua Tagovailoa is making bigger strides in leadership after last season’s injury setbacks. HC Mike McDaniel has even worked on the side of caution to ensure Tagovailoa and Co. remain healthy for the regular season. But even with all that, there’s more curveballs in store for the franchise, and this time, with TE Darren Walker.

Coming out of retirement after a year removed from the game, a trade brought Darren Walker to Miami from the Giants. While on the PUP list, the team has been closely monitoring his condition. While Coach McDaniel notes that Waller is in “tremendous shape”, it seems like his return to the gridiron is still far away.

As David Furones reported on X, Mike McDaniel is playing a cautious long-game with the return of Waller. As Furones writes, “Mike McDaniel called the Darren Waller situation ‘tricky’ because you don’t want to bring a player back for a joint practice as his first.” The Dolphins are set for their joint practice session with the Bears on August 8. But it doesn’t look like Waller will be a part of that. But this is only the first of the curveballs.

