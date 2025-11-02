Mike McDaniel Could Bench Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins’ $84M Weapon Gets Trade Update, Per Insider

With General Manager Chris Grier already out, the pressure is now squarely on head coach Mike McDaniel to steady Miami’s unraveling season. His biggest challenge? Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who keeps teasing him with flashes of brilliance, like that four-touchdown explosion against Atlanta, only to relapse into his old, turnover-prone habits. Which begs the question, how long can McDaniel keep standing by him?

“Tagovailoa’s play would have to really fall off for Miami to turn to either Wilson or Ewers, but a potential benching is not off the table at some point this season,” insider Ian Rapoport wrote, taking to his X account.

But Tua doesn’t have much further to fall. After Miami’s 28–6 blowout loss to Baltimore on Thursday Night Football, the Dolphins dropped to 2–7, prompting owner Stephen Ross to fire GM Chris Grier the following day. The loss not only deepened their slump but also intensified scrutiny on both McDaniel and Tagovailoa’s futures.

He’s started every game this season, won just two of seven, and while his 15 touchdown passes look respectable on paper, the 11 interceptions are the anchor dragging him down. As Rapoport put it, Tagovailoa is now “playing to keep his job.” Once a team starts openly discussing potential replacements, it’s usually a matter of when, not if, the change comes.

“My expectation is that we don’t throw 10 picks,” McDaniel recently said. And it might literally take 10 picks from Tua for him to reach his breaking point. But when does he decide to bench him? Rookie Quinn Ewers might be second in line ahead of former Jets QB Zach Wilson.

“Seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers impressed enough to replace Wilson for one game recently as Tagovailoa’s primary backup, and he’s come on in practice, as well. The possibility that Ewers could play meaningful snaps if Tagovailoa

continues to struggle should not be discounted,” Rapoport added in his report.

Ewers was Miami’s seventh-round pick in April, fresh off a standout run at Texas, where he led the Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. He got his feet wet earlier this season against Cleveland, completing five of eight passes for 53 yards.

Of course, not much of a sample size, but enough to intrigue fans who are tired of seeing the same script play out under center with Tua. Meanwhile, Wilson has barely seen the field, throwing only six passes this year and not starting a game since 2023.

If McDaniel wants to evaluate what’s next, it might make sense to give Ewers a few starts down the stretch (perhaps four to six) just to see whether he could be Miami’s own Brock Purdy-type revelation. That decision could also influence how the Dolphins approach the 2026 draft, possibly pushing them to target a young quarterback early. At this stage, giving Ewers the QB2 role outright seems logical, with little left to lose this season.

And if Tagovailoa’s struggles persist, Rapoport noted that the most realistic scenario might be trading him next offseason, potentially with Miami paying down part of his salary to a team seeking a short-term bridge quarterback.

Dolphins unlikely to trade WR

After the firing of Chris Grier, the Dolphins might be open to a fire sale at this point. There are two days left before the trade deadline, but it doesn’t seem like the Dolphins are willing to let go of their WR. According to insider Adam Schefter, they are highly unlikely to listen to any offers for Jayden Waddle.

“For starters, the Dolphins are expected to ask for (in the words of a source) “a 1-plus” in any potential trade for Waddle, meaning they believe they would have to receive a first-round draft pick plus other compensation,” Schefter wrote.

The ESPN insider concluded his point by saying that it’s unlikely that a team will be willing to give up a first-round pick and even more compensation on top of it.

And why should Miami sell anyway? Waddle, who signed a three-year, $84.75 million extension back in May this year, has been one of the few constants on this offense. Through nine games, he’s hauled in 41 catches for 586 yards and four touchdowns.

Racking up just two wins after putting up these numbers is frustrating. He might want an out at some point. But for as long as he’s willing to stay, the Dolphins need to make the most of it. As bad as the QB play has been, it’d get even worse without their star wide receiver.