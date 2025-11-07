Mike McDaniel to Cut Tyreek Hill as Injured Dolphins WR Sends Retirement Message: Insider

The Miami Dolphins‘ troubles seem only to pile on. Sitting at the third spot in the AFC East with only 2 wins in 9 games, things are looking rough. Head coach Mike McDaniel’s job is already under the microscope, and the team has taken another major hit with their star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, sustaining multiple torn ligaments, including an ACL. To make things worse, according to an insider, McDaniel could be motivated to make a drastic change regarding the player.

“Tyreek will be cut for cap space and he has a MASSIVE rehab ahead of him. If he took out an insurance policy it might be more financially beneficial to cash out and retire,” Omar Kelly, Columnist for Miami Herald, wrote on his X.

Through the quote, it was clear that the columnist believes that Hill will be cut for squad considerations, given his financials. Hill signed a three-year $90 million contract extension before the 2024 season, keeping him under contract through 2026, with three void years to ease the cap hit. But with no guarantees beyond 2025, the team might have financial incentives to move on from Hill. To make matters worse, McDaniel and the Dolphins are expected to rework Hill’s deal again, as his 2026 cap hit sits at a massive $51,898,750…a number too hard to ignore.

The Dolphins placed him on injury reserve on Oct 1, and since then, fans have been speculating that Hill is most likely to retire. Recently, the 31-year-old veteran commented on the speculation around his retirement.

Tyreek Hill opens up about his retirement

“At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment,” Hill said on the Terron Armstead podcast earlier. “I’m happy with the career that I’ve had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically.”

While Hill didn’t give a definitive answer, he opened up on his love for the sport and the simultaneous effort involved in keeping at it. Interestingly, Hill also made a unique choice for his future aspirations. He recently announced a new venture as a DJ. He shared on social media and in interviews that he is pursuing a career in music, particularly house music, probably under the stage name ‘Cheetah.’

He posted an AI-generated image of himself on the DJ booth in a Miami Dolphins jersey with a caption, “Coming to play house music near you.”

The DJ career seems to be a passion project that could become a second career depending on his circumstances and decisions. But for now, his focus remains on rehab and spending time with his family.

“I just want to be in this moment with my family,” he said. “I don’t want to make any rash decisions.”

Whatever may be the next move of McDaniel or the Dolphins’ management, Hill is still one of the top three receivers with 21 catches for 265 yards, even after playing just 4 games this season. These numbers are a stark reminder of why an elite talent like Hill generates constant league-wide attention.