Mike McDaniel Will Bench Tua Tagovailoa’s Weapon After Announcing Dolphins’ Plans vs Lions

The Miami Dolphins entered 2025 to start fresh, but things are already looking bumpy with the same old concern over injuries. QB Tua Tagovailoa still carries a cloud of uncertainty under HC Mike McDaniel. Three concussions in three years have raised questions about his durability. Yes, he led the league in 2023 with 4,624 passing yards. The offense then looked unstoppable. But then the reality check for them came against the Jaguars last year. Down 17-7 at halftime, Miami’s offense managed just 160 total yards. This was from a unit ranked No. 1 in total offense and No. 2 in scoring the year before. That was quite a drop. Now, just before the preseason game, the HC made a surprising decision.

Despite the slump in the 2024 season, Tua tried to steady the ship in the offseason. And it showed during the Dolphins’ first preseason game against the Chicago Bears. It was the quarterback’s first preseason opener since 2021. Tagovailoa looked sharp at first, completing 5 of 6 passes for 27 yards with an 85.4 passer rating. But then, the mistakes piled up.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker intercepted Tagovailoa on a throw to Chris Myarick. Safety Kevin Byard picked Tagovailoa off on a pass to Tarik Black, and LB Tremaine Edmunds grabbed another in the red zone. To make matters worse, they sacked Phins QB twice in a row after a Bears tackle for loss. Déjà vu, anyone? But the offensive line didn’t help ease Mike McDaniel’s concerns with the team either.

The Dolphins’ OL around Tagovailoa struggled against Chicago’s aggressive front. LB Noah Sewell stuffed RB Jaylen Wright at the goal line. He later scored on a 7-yard run, but momentum kept shifting. Backup QB Quinn Ewers went just 5 of 18 for 91 yards, but did lead a scoring drive. Rookie Ollie Gordon’s 1-yard touchdown gave Miami a 21-17 lead in the 4th quarter. But the game ended in a 24-24 tie. That wasn’t the biggest concern, though, for the Dolphins. It was already confirmed that WR Tyreek Hill will not play due to his injury in his obliques, but WR Jayden Waddle also did not make it on the field. Was it a precaution or something bigger that Mike McDaniel benched the WR?

Dolphins’ reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques just cleared things up. “Mike McDaniel said Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle didn’t play today due to an injury he sustained during Friday’s joint practice,” he wrote on X. The coach didn’t want anyone playing through minor injuries in preseason. But this means Mike McDaniel will bench one of Tua’s biggest weapons in the OL for the upcoming games. The “minor” label was reassuring, but should fans relax? Jayden Waddle’s injury history makes this tricky.

Jayden Waddle has suffered through knee and ankle injuries in the past few years and that had impacted his performance. But he had entered 2025 determined to erase last year’s slump. In 2024 was rough for the WR with career lows in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. But since debuting in 2021, Waddle has been Miami’s spark plug.

In his four years with the Dolphins, Waddle recorded 309 catches, 4,129 yards, and 21 TDs. He set a rookie record with 104 receptions for 1,015 yards. However, with Tua healthy this year, many expected Waddle to bounce back as a top WR2 with WR1 potential. But now, it all looks uncertain as McDaniel will likely bench him for more games. So, what is McDaniel thinking of doing with the team in the upcoming game against the Lions?

Mike McDaniel reveals the Dolphins’ plans against the Lions

“I would say first off it’s important for any of the starters to be able to get some play time before the actual season starts,” Tua Tagovailoa had said after the preseason game against the Bears. McDaniels then echoed the same sentiment as he revealed his plans against the Dolphins’ preseason game against the Lions.

After the Bears game, McDaniel stayed non-committal. He revealed that he hasn’t decided which starters will play against Detroit. But he does expect them to get to work in at least one of the final two preseason games. “I don’t undervalue the process of getting ready for a game,” he said. “Those extra game reps are super valuable.” He told players they’d only get one series against Chicago, just to go through the routine. Interesting approach, right?

In past years, the Phins HC had leaned more toward resting starters in preseason. Now he’s open to giving them more reps. Why? The Dolphins are building a new culture – sharper, more prepared, less rusty by Week 1. But McDaniel is also cautious. Anyone with even a minor injury will sit. He doesn’t want to risk long-term damage for short-term gain. That’s why Waddle, Hill, and others stayed out. But watching Miami’s offense against Chicago, it’s tempting to say they need the work.

Still, Mike McDaniel’s message is clear – health comes first, as is the case for Tua Tagovailoa this season. Whether we see the starters in the upcoming preseason game or not, expect McDaniel to keep weighing that risk-reward equation. The preseason is all about preparation. But it’s also about patience and finding that rhythm without losing key players before the real games begin.