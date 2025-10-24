Mike McDaniel’s Career to Suffer Major Blow After Losing Dolphins Locker Room, Claims Insider

This has been a rough season for the Miami Dolphins. They kicked off the pre-season with a tie and two wins. But once the season started, they suffered loss after loss. The Dolphins have played seven games so far and have won only one, that too, against a 0-7 team, the New York Jets. But now, things have come to an extent. After their latest 31-6 loss, speculations are that head coach Mike McDaniel can be fired. But are the losses the primary reason?

NFL insider Albert Breer said, “As to how [Stephen] Ross (Dolphins owner) might see this, I think usually there are only two good reasons to fire a coach this early in a season.” And those two good reasons are:

“The coach has lost the locker room and, thus, the environment isn’t a good one for the team’s young, developing talent to play in for the rest of the year.” “The team has a coach on staff (defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver) that it wants to audition.”

Before the season even began, whispers started spreading that Mike McDaniel was losing the Dolphins’ locker room. Some even claimed it was already gone. Seven games in, and those whispers sound a lot louder. After that humiliating 31-6 loss to the Browns, McDaniel’s seat couldn’t be hotter.

According to Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk, “I’m told that the plan from owner Stephen Ross was to give both Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier all of the season to see where things went. Now they’re 1-6, they lose to the previously 1-5 Cleveland Browns in blowout fashion. Now I’m told that timeline could change and it could change quickly.”

And why shouldn’t it be? This past Sunday Night, the Dolphins’ game against the Cleveland Browns was their worst performance. The Dolphins only scored a mere six points while the Browns bagged 31 points. More than the defense, it was the offense that cost the game for the Dolphins, with four turnovers, six fumbles, and three interceptions. They also committed 11 penalties for 101 yards. The defeat resulted in the Dolphins losing total confidence in their HC.

Even former quarterback Robert Griffin III had suggested that the management should fire Mike McDaniel. “It means that the Miami Dolphins need to blow it all up. They have to fire Mike McDaniel. And I do also believe they have to get rid of Tua,” he said.

So, it’s highly likely that the changes would come in the coaching role. But the question is when? Anyway, for now, while speaking to the media after the Browns game, McDaniel held himself accountable for what happened on the field.

He admitted that he and his team need to do their jobs better. He also believes that everything and everyone should be evaluated for their input in the poor performance. “When it happens, you absolutely, with 100% certainty, have to evaluate everything. No person or no player or no coach has their hands clean — starting with me. You do hard truths in this league, and you are always ultimately held accountable for your performance,” McDaniel said.

Now, as the Dolphins have a backup coach who is on good terms with the team, parting ways with McDaniel would only benefit the Dolphins.

Does Mike McDaniel have a backup plan?

If the Dolphins do let go of McDaniel, considering his poor run this season, it will be a herculean task for him to become the head coach of a different team. With that being said, he has an option to reunite with a former colleague. That is none other than the current head coach of the Houston Texans, DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans and McDaniel have been a part of the San Francisco 49ers coaching team from 2017 to 2021. McDaniel was mostly the run game coordinator for the Niners, while Ryans was the defensive control quality coach, who moved up the ladder to be the linebackers coach, and DC, later. During their tenure, the two were on good terms.

But let’s not forget that the Texans have not fared well this season either. Their offensive team seems to be the major issue. Out of the six games, they have lost four so far. They have been able to extend drives more, and that has resulted in more points on the board. But they have not been consistent. Thus, the team needs someone to help them fix this issue.

Considering the past relationship between Ryans and McDaniel, the current OC job for the Phins’ HC might be a good choice.