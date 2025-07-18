Mike McDaniel’s RB Threatens 31 NFL Teams & Rejects Randy Moss’s Tyreek Hill Comments

Trade winds were already blowing when Mike McDaniel landed in The Magic City, but it wasn’t just schemes he brought to the Dolphins—it was belief. Known for his creative mind and a Kyle Shanahan-esque offensive flair, McDaniel was supposed to be the guy who unlocked Tua Tagovailoa and made the Fins matter again. And at first, he did. With back-to-back playoff appearances and a solid 20–14 record in his first two seasons, Miami finally felt like a threat. But then came 2024—and everything went sideways.

So, what changed? For starters, Miami slipped hard. Tua went down again. The team finished with a rough 8–9 record and completely missed the postseason. Naturally, the buzz around McDaniel cooled off fast. What once felt like brilliance now started sounding like noise. Yet, in the middle of that doubt, one rookie’s voice has risen louder than the critics. Jaylen Wright—Mike McDaniel’s new RB weapon—isn’t having any of the disrespect.

“We’re going to show them all year. We’re going to keep our foot on their necks, keep our foot on the gas… there’s a lot of people talking down on the Dolphins, but we’re going to show everybody this year,” Wright declared during his appearance on Up and Adams Show.

Moreover, Wright’s not just backing up the team—he’s also standing behind his WR1. When Hall of Famer Randy Moss questioned Tyreek Hill’s place among the greats, Wright didn’t hold back. On Good Morning Football, he made it clear: Hill is different.

“You know Tyreek, he draws a lot of attention. You know where he’s at. People got to respect him. I definitely feel like Tyreek can be somebody who is in the Hall of Fame. I feel like Tyreek is a great guy, a great, great receiver, great player. He’s hard to handle… I mean, I kind of don’t agree on that. I feel like he’s something very special. He’s already something special,” Wright said.

And honestly, the numbers don’t lie. Hill sits at No. 42 in all-time receiving yards with 11,098. At 31, he still has the juice. If he adds another 1,000-yard season in 2025—something he’s done seven times—he could jump into the top 30 by next year.

So yeah, the Fins may have stumbled, but with Wright firing shots and Hill still torching DBs, the 305 isn’t planning to stay quiet for long.

Mike McDaniel’s RB Jaylen Wright hopes for a big season

So, with the backfield in Miami getting a facelift, Jaylen Wright isn’t just sticking around—he’s taking charge. The departures of veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. left more than just a stat gap; they left a leadership vacuum. And Wright’s not shying away from it. “I mean, those guys are really good guys to me, especially Jeff,” Wright shared on Good Morning Football. “And I looked up to him, he showed me the way.” That torch? He’s grabbing it with both hands.

Naturally, stepping into those shoes means more than just knowing the playbook. It’s about presence. “You know, just not having them just makes me step up more into a leader role in the running back room, on the team,” Wright admitted. “So, you know, just meeting, playing my cards right. You know, just me stepping up. You know, when I need to step up on and off the field.” But truth be told, his rookie year was a rollercoaster—flashes of promise wrapped in frustrating inconsistency.

To be fair, the early weeks showed what Miami saw in him when they traded up for him in the fourth round. Wright averaged 5.0 yards per carry through Week 7, showing real juice in short bursts. Yet, as the season dragged on, his production dropped, his touches faded, and he ended the year without a single trip to the end zone.

Even so, there was that spark in Week 5. After De’Von Achane went down, Wright stepped in and ran wild—86 yards on 13 carries against New England. Now he’s bulked up, locked in, and ready for whatever the grind throws at him. Let’s see if this year, Wright finally turns that potential into something real.