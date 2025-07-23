Minkah Fitzpatrick Finally Takes Back What’s His as Dolphins Safety’s Face Sums Up Steelers Exit

There’s hardly a trade that occurs without much noise, like the Steelers sending Minkah Fitzpatrick away to the Dolphins. In exchange, the franchise received Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. If you aren’t aware, both veteran players have voiced their takes on leaving Miami. While one took to social media to express his relief, the latter ranted on a podcast. However, one player in this whole picture has been silent. Did he make any demands upon arriving in Miami or before that?

Is he happy about getting back to the Dolphins? Well, the Dolphins’ safety’s newest player picture has surely sparked a debate on social media. “Minkah doesn’t look too happy to be back in Miami. His official 2025 photo with the Dolphins. #Steelers #NFL,” Blitzburgh’s X page just posted, along with Fitzpatrick’s profile picture for his new home. Indeed, the player didn’t appear to be smiling for the camera.

Another X handle, Steeler4ever, responded to the tweet, noting that Fitzpatrick had finally gotten his old jersey number back. “He took his old number 29, I see,” the comment read. During his time with the Miami Dolphins, the safety wore jersey No. 29. But when he arrived in Pittsburgh, safety Kameron Kelly wore the number. So, do the rules allow for switching numbers midseason?

No, at the time, the NFL rules prevented the two from switching numbers midseason while staying on the same team. That left Fitzpatrick with the choice to pick a new one. He chose No. 39. As the player usually does, he believes in sticking with whatever number he’s playing well in. That same mindset kept him in No. 29 throughout his college career, after he won the freshman All-America honors wearing it.

So, even after Kelly was no longer on the roster and the No. 29 became available the following season, he chose to stick with 39. Well, speaking of the trade, the Steelers earlier sent Fitzpatrick to acquire versatile All-Pro Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. Is Fitzpatrick happy about the trade? At first glance, his former teammate wasn’t.

Cam Heyward had mixed reactions to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s trade

That is right. No one saw this coming. Most people thought the Steelers would try to land Ramsey using draft picks. Fitzpatrick has been one of the Steelers’ defensive stars for years, so trading him caught many off guard. This wasn’t the farewell one might wish for.

Even Darius Slay had similar thoughts. “When I saw the trade go through, I’m thinking it was just some draft picks. I thought it would be me, [Ramsey], Minkah – all of us back there. I’m like, ‘This [is] gonna be crazy.’ Then I [saw] the final results like, ‘This is a little different.’ [But] I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

He also showed love for Fitzpatrick, calling out how much respect he has for his game. The Steelers’ veteran Cam Heyward didn’t hide his feelings either. He admitted he was shocked to learn the news.

“Then I found out it’s a trade with Minkah, and I’m like, ‘Damn, you’re taking away a guy that has really meant a lot to our group.’ So I was a little bit bummed about it,” Heyward said on the Rich Eisen Show. Fitzpatrick was a trusted and important piece of the team. At the same time, he is excited about what’s ahead, especially the chance to team up with Ramsey.

“But you look at what Jalen brings to the table, there’s no [shortage] of talent there. Jalen is a ball-hawking DB who can play corner. He can play slots. He can play safety. His versatility makes him very, very great in our defense,” Heyward explained. He knows Ramsey’s presence can make a difference, and now the focus shifts to how it will turn out. As for Fitzpatrick, we have to wait until he decides to break the silence.