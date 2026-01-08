Dolphins Narrow Down Search for New GM as John Harbaugh Emerges as Potential Mike McDaniel Replacement

Essentials Inside The Story Miami Dolphins narrow GM search to four finalists

HC Mike McDaniel also involved as interviews begin

John Harbaugh rumors threaten Miami’s coaching stability

The Miami Dolphins are finally closing in on their GM move. After cutting ties with Chris Grier on Oct. 31, the front office search in Miami has shifted gears. According to league chatter, Miami has trimmed its board, and now four names remain. And insider Tom Pelissero did not waste time in revealing those names.

“The Dolphins are moving into the second phase of their GM search and will conduct in-person interviews this week with four candidates: the Chargers’ Chad Alexander, Packers’ Jon-Eric Sullivan, 49ers’ Josh Williams and their interim GM Champ Kelly, per sources,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the coaching office is not sitting this one out. As Charean Williams reported, head coach Mike McDaniel has a seat at the table. All four candidates will sit down in person starting Thursday. Each brings a scouting-heavy background. Player evaluation is the common thread. That alone tells you where Miami believes things went sideways before.

Still, not everyone made the cut. Over the past two days, several respected executives spoke with the Dolphins via Zoom. However, the next call never came. Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby was passed over. So were 49ers VP of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad, 49ers Assistant General Manager RJ Gillen, and Rams Assistant GM John McKay.

However, there is one more wrinkle. Three finalists are still chasing playoff glory. Chad Alexander, Jon-Eric Sullivan, and Josh Williams all work for teams alive in January football. That complicates timing, as the Dolphins must secure written permission if they want any of them early.

Until then, the wait continues, and with whispers around John Harbaugh heating up, this search could shape far more than just the front office.

Mike McDaniel might get replaced by John Harbaugh

The Dolphins walked out of the 2025 season with more questions than answers. The biggest one sits at the top. Miami still needs a new general manager. At the same time, many around Dolphin Nation expected HC McDaniel to stay put at Hard Rock Stadium. However, things may not be that simple.

According to a fresh report from Jordan Raanan and Josina Anderson, the Dolphins could pivot fast. The target is former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, a move that would shake the Magic City.

Then the smoke turned into real fire. Raanan spelled it out clearly on X. “The spot to watch as top competition now for John Harbaugh would be Miami.”

Anderson backed it up with more detail in her own report.

“I’m told the Dolphins have been in touch on John Harbaugh, per league sources,” Anderson wrote on X.

“It’s my understanding Todd Monken could have a path to still be Harbaugh’s OC (withstanding other opportunities), if Monken departs Baltimore with the arrival of the Ravens’ new head coach.”

Because of that, this feels like a major pivot for the Dolphins. Harbaugh did not stay on the market long. After his exit from the Ravens, the league circled quickly. He is the hottest name on the coaching carousel. Big Blue is pushing hard from the Big Apple. The Browns from the Forest City are watching closely, too. Nearly every team with an opening has checked in, and Miami now joins that crowded race.

However, Miami did not plan to hunt for a coach this offseason. Mike McDaniel was expected back. Yet once Harbaugh became available, the tone changed.

Right now, for Harbaugh, the Giants are leading the race. Still, you can’t count out the Dolphins. Based on Anderson’s report, the Dolphins remain very much alive in the Harbaugh sweepstakes.