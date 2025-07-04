Dolphins News: Darren Waller Forced Joe Schoen to Trade Him After Mike McDaniel Gave Up on TE

The Darren Waller–Miami connection wasn’t born out of desperation; it was destiny. After TE Jonnu Smith left a void, the Dolphins didn’t swipe right on the first available vet. They went all-in on trying to sign Waller. His story already reads like a movie. Waller took a bow out after 2023, but something stirred when Frank Smith, now Miami’s offensive coordinator, came calling.

During the July 3 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, insider Tom Pelissero revealed what exactly happened. He said, “My understanding is Darren Waller and Drew Rosenhaus talked to the Giants last week, and the message was listen, he’s either going to stay retired or he’s going to play for the Dolphins. And to Joe Schoen’s credit, he didn’t drag this out and hold him over the coals.” Well, that might be true.

Smith coached Waller in Las Vegas when the tight end was an absolute monster. And that trust is not something you build overnight. They aren’t just coach and player, they’re brothers. And when Waller felt the itch to try again, he didn’t want to go anywhere else.

The Dolphins’ front office didn’t complicate it. They traded a 2026 sixth‑round pick, sealed the deal, and added a low-risk, high-upside veteran on a mission. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 245 lbs, he is a freak athlete. Pelissero brought in that factor while adding, “ One of the most unique weapons in terms of just how big and physical and fast and the wingspan and all those things.” Out of the 5 seasons Darren Waller played for the Raiders, he recorded more than 1000+ yards in two of them.

It also gave a clear way ahead to Joe Schoen. The NY Giants GM can move ahead to rope in newer players. But Mike McDaniel got a weapon now. He earlier traded his ace TE in desperation.

Miami HC pulled out another trade

Jonnu Smith didn’t just fit in at Miami. He did everything Mike McDaniel asked. That’s what made the trade sting, not just for the TE, but for everyone who watched him earn his place. On June 30, Miami sent Smith and Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh for Minkah Fitzpatrick. While Ramsey’s departure had been brewing publicly, Smith’s was a gut punch.

“I didn’t foresee this happening with how the season ended for me,” Smith said on Terron Armstead’s podcast. “I had aspirations of ending my career in Miami with it basically being home for me, I can’t sit here, lie and say it didn’t sting.” Mike McDaniel gave up on TE. And it made space for Darren Waller.

In the final year of a two-year deal, he and his camp expected recognition. Maybe a raise, maybe an extension. Instead, they got the cold side of business. “For me, I felt that I was in a position where I thought that I was one of the key ingredients to help this team succeed,” he said. “We’re like, ‘This is a no-brainer, we’ll be here forever.’” But things turned 180.

Now, Smith gets a fresh start in Pittsburgh, a team that’s hungry and a quarterback who needs a security blanket. Also, an opportunity to prove again that he’s worth more than a one-year fix. “Got to go where I am appreciated,” Smith posted on social media after the deal went public. That one line said more than a press release ever could.

One thing is clear. When things get to extremes, business takes the front seat. Now, the Dolphins need to put their offense around Darren Waller. He’s their prized possession for 2025.