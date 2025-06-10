Dolphins News: Hefty Punishment to Be Announced for Jalen Ramsey Over Offseason Decision

Jalen Ramsey is so done with the Miami Dolphins. Just two years ago, Ramsey was all excited to grace the gridiron donning the Dolphins jersey. “I’m not going anywhere but there,” the CB had said. But Ramsey doesn’t echo that same sentiment now. After playing two seasons in Miami, Jalen is now looking to move somewhere else. The 30-year-old is so adamant about it that he’s ready to take a fine hit and still won’t show up at Miami Gardens. So, what’s brewing in South Beach, and how deep does this go?

Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins are done with OTAs, and now it’s time for the team’s mandatory minicamp. Miami is set to hold its minicamp from June 10 to 12. And as per reports, Jalen Ramsey, who’s still looking for a new team, won’t be attending. On Sunday, insider Ian Rapoport posted on his X, “From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey won’t be at mandatory minicamp as the two sides seek a trade.” But the CB can’t skip mandatory camp without taking a hit.

Under Article 42, Section 1(c) of the 2020 NFL-NFLPA CBA, players are subject to fines if they don’t report to a mandatory minicamp. So, with Ramsey planning to miss all three days, he’ll be out $104,768 for doing so.

The Florida State alum also missed the team’s OTAs, but those were not mandatory to attend. At the OTAs, the media asked Coach Mike McDaniel about the Ramsey trade update. “I don’t really check in on it day to day,” the HC said. Adding that he is only focusing on coaching, Mike added, “Zero has changed on my end, so I’ll let Chris [Grier] work, and I’m diligently coaching.“

Meanwhile, despite the June 1 deadline (for the salary cap hit) passing us by, there has been little concrete movement on Ramsey’s next destination.

Jalen Ramsey’s divorce from Dolphins drags on

Miami does not have good options at the CB position. The team needs to find somebody who can fill in after Jalen exits. The reason why the two are heading for a split is still unclear. During the pre-draft conference, GM Chris Grier clarified that the CB did not ask for any contract adjustments or request a trade. Both parties have mutually decided to part ways. “Really, after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward.“

As the Ramsey trade saga continues to grow more complicated, the situation has now added new troubles. Until a few hours ago, Jalen was the best CB available on the market for teams looking for one. But now, the Packers‘ Jaire Alexander has also joined the list. On Monday, Green Bay bid adieu to Alexander.

It affects Jalen Ramsey’s trade picture because Jaire does not carry a financial burden. And as a free agent, teams would not have to give up draft picks or other resources for a trade to acquire Alexander. For now, a couple of teams’ names remain in the mix for the Ramsey trade, including his former side, the Rams, with whom he won his first and only Super Bowl.

LA has about $19 million left on its salary cap space. Ramsey is carrying a hit of a little over $20 million. If the Rams do acquire him, it would nearly max them out, unless Miami agrees to pay part of Jalen’s salary. With each passing day, the CB’s trade situation just seems to get more complicated. Any team trading for Ramsey has to figure out how to afford him. And as that plays out, Miami is entering minicamp without him. Honestly, never a dull day in the NFL.