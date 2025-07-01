Dolphins News: Jonnu Smith Replaced In Less than 24 Hours With Giants Trade for Darren Waller

Before the news cycle had a chance to settle, the Miami Dolphins completely flipped their tight end room. Jonnu Smith was enjoying the glory of a Pro Bowl season one day. The next day? In exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a future fifth pick, he was traded to Pittsburgh along with Jalen Ramsey and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Smith posted on X, “God always do it in the best way. 🖤💛.” Handling everything with class. In Pittsburgh, the 29-year-old will reunite with Arthur Smith, the coach who helped him develop in Tennessee and gave him another chance in Atlanta, as he embarks on his eighth NFL season with his sixth franchise.

But just when you thought Miami was content with a Jonnu-sized gap at tight end, Tom Pelissero dropped a bombshell. “Surprise!” he wrote on X. “The #Dolphins are finalizing a trade with the #Giants for former Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller, who is coming out of retirement to play in Miami… A fascinating twist for Waller, who retired last summer, and a new weapon for a team that just traded Jonnu Smith.” And then came the twist on the twist: Waller didn’t just decide to return. He basically handpicked the destination.

Pelissero followed up with a second post: “Darren Waller retired last summer, but he recently informed the #Giants he wanted to play again — only if he could do it in Miami. Now he gets his wish. He’ll sign an adjusted, incentive-laden deal to complete the trade.” So in short: Smith is out. Waller is in. And Miami gets a former Pro Bowler with a chip on his shoulder and some very specific GPS coordinates for where he wanted his football career to resume.

And Waller’s resume doesn’t need much updating. He was one of the most productive tight ends in football from 2019 to 2020, hauling in 197 receptions for 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns. In just 12 games during his injury-plagued 2023 season with the Giants, he recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards. But it wasn’t long ago that Waller had decided to retire.

Darren Waller is coming out of retirement

Waller’s retirement last June was as dramatic as it was cryptic. On The Side You Don’t See podcast, he described the exact play that broke his spirit: a counter lead run where he was used as a fullback. “I knew I was retiring when we played in Buffalo,” he said. “It was a game where it was really controversial because one of the guys held me at the end, and they didn’t call it.” That wasn’t the breaking point, though.

He revealed the real reason a minute later. “It was in the first quarter of the game. We were running this counter lead running play…I sit down on the sideline after like a drive where we ran like three times and I’m like, what the (expletive) am I doing with my life? I’m out here playing fullback. I don’t even want to do this (expletive) anymore.” Waller was dealing with a hamstring injury, personal turmoil from his divorce with Kelsey Plum, and admitted the “passion had slowly been fading.” That, plus four days in a hospital last November, painted a pretty grim post-Giants picture.



But Miami changes things. The Dolphins moved fast. Too fast for the NFL news cycle to blink. One day, Jonnu Smith will be the face of Miami’s tight end room. Next, Darren Waller is walking off a podcast and into training camp. Only in Miami.