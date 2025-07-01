Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel Gets Concerning $32M Update After Trading Jalen Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins enter 2025 with more questions than answers. After last season’s letdown, pressure is mounting on Mike McDaniel to deliver. Or risk seeing this era crumble faster than anyone expected. The whispers around McDaniel’s job security aren’t just noise anymore. During a recent Bleacher Report segment, Ray G Que (NFL Draft Content Creator) didn’t mince words: “The instability of the quarterback position, and some other drama with the Miami Dolphins,” Ray noted, “has Mike McDaniel’s future very much up in the air.” That’s concerning.

The Dolphins’ front office has been scrambling to reshape the roster, making moves that raise eyebrows. And now, with one trade already in the books, another potential shake-up looms. One that could either solve a glaring need or backfire spectacularly. So what’s this $32M headache for Mike McDaniel? With Jonnu Smith now in Pittsburgh, the Dolphins suddenly have a gaping hole at TE, and Kyle Pitts’ name keeps surfacing as the splashy fix. But here’s the problem: Atlanta isn’t exactly itching to move their $32 million playmaker.

As Matthew Peterson pointed out on Falcons Today by Chat Sports, “I don’t think the Falcons are at this stage super duper motivated to trade Pitts… it would have to require getting an offer they can’t say no to.” And Miami? “I don’t see the Dolphins making an offer that the Falcons can’t say no to.” The math works against Miami. A mid-round pick (say, a fourth) does zilch for Atlanta’s 2025 roster—that draft capital is “still in its egg right now,” as Peterson put it. Worse, the Falcons could gamble on keeping Pitts this season, letting him walk in free agency, and still netting a compensatory pick later.

“Would you rather have Kyle Pitts’ production for this year and a future fifth. Or no Kyle Pitts and a fourth one year earlier?” Tough call, but Atlanta’s leaning toward patience, especially with a young QB needing weapons. Then there’s Miami’s front office wild card. Peterson tossed out the “poorly run organization” angle—a dig at GM Chris Grier’s regime—but even desperation might not bridge the gap. The Dolphins’ TE room is now a question mark, and Pitts’ $32 million potential looms large. But unless Miami coughs up real value (think: Day 2 picks or a player), this feels like wishful thinking.

Bottom line: McDaniel needs solutions, not more ‘what ifs.‘ With Ramsey already shipped out and Pitts likely staying put, that $32 million problem just got pricier.

The ripple effect of trading Jalen Ramsey

While the Dolphins scramble to fill their TE void, their secondary just got a whole lot more interesting. The blockbuster trade sending Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh wasn’t just a roster move—it was a statement. Miami swapped their star CB, plus Jonnu Smith and a late-round pick, for familiar face Minkah Fitzpatrick, who returns to where his career began. Ramsey’s excitement was palpable, “Break my own news! HereWeGo @Steelers,” he tweeted, already embracing Pittsburgh’s physical brand of football.

For the Dolphins, this isn’t just about changing jerseys. They’re gambling that Fitzpatrick’s ball-hawking skills—honed during three All-Pro seasons in Pittsburgh—can stabilize a defense that’s been in flux. But losing Ramsey stings. The six-time Pro Bowler was due for a $1.5M raise, pushing his salary to $26.6M, yet his lockdown presence justified the cost. Now, Miami’s CB room looks thinner, and Fitzpatrick’s reunion tour comes with pressure. Can he recapture his 2022 form, when he led the league with six interceptions?

The Steelers, meanwhile, are loading up. Pairing Ramsey with Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. gives them arguably the NFL’s scariest cornerback trio—a nightmare for AFC QBs. Pittsburgh’s front office believes Ramsey’s elite coverage skills are worth the financial squeeze, especially with T.J. Watt terrorizing QBs up front.

Back in Miami, the ripple effects are real. This trade wasn’t made in isolation—it’s part of a larger, riskier reshuffle. First, they lose a Pro Bowl tight end. Then, they deal with a cornerstone defender. Now, they’re reportedly eyeing Kyle Pitts while staring down a $32M question mark. One thing’s clear: Mike McDaniel and GM Grier are playing chess while everyone else checks the scoreboard. Whether it’s genius or desperation? We’ll find out by September.