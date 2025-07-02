Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel Gets Troubling Darren Waller Feedback After Jon Gruden’s Message

“It was a game where it was really controversial because one of the guys held me at the end, and they didn’t call it.” According to Darren Waller, things weren’t going in his favor, as coach Brian Daboll made him play a different role on offense, and honestly, he didn’t like it. The NFL tight end, who is renowned for his exceptional talent, struggled with substance abuse. During a game in 2023, he left the field and sat down thinking, “What the f— am I doing?” Next year, in June, he officially retired to explore his talent in music. But now, the man is back, with some issues for Mike McDaniel, per a journalist.

“With all due respect to his rapping career…” That’s how Mina Kimes opened her thoughts on Darren Waller’s NFL return. And yes, if you’ve caught that music video (the one fans jokingly crowned the “most awkward in football history”), you can see why eyebrows are being raised. You probably understand the hesitation. Remember when Waller used to be one of the most electric tight ends in the league? Then came the surprise retirement, and yep, that rap video. Let’s just say it wasn’t exactly Grammy material, and fans definitely had some thoughts. Now he’s back in pads with the Dolphins, and the big question is: can he still bring it on the field? Well, Mina isn’t too optimistic.

“It’s also hard for me to get excited specifically for the Miami Dolphins, because they seem to lean into the bit that they’re not a physical football team,” Mina remarked. And she’s not wrong. Miami’s been trying to shake off that “soft in the cold” label for a couple of years now. Back in 2022 and 2023, when the games really counted in January, they couldn’t run the ball. Or, stop it.

That hard-nosed edge just never quite showed up, even with Mike McDaniel’s fast, flashy offense. So yes, Waller’s return brings some buzz (and maybe a few cameras), but if the Dolphins want to change that identity? This might not be the right direction.

Miami’s sending a conditional sixth-round pick in 2026 to the Giants and getting back a 2027 seventh-rounder along with Waller. Here’s the twist. He’s coming out of retirement just for this. And he’s doing it on a one-year deal that could reach up to $5 million, as confirmed by his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. No doubt, Waller used to be a force. There’s no denying that. But can he replicate even 30% of what he used to produce? Unlikely. Under Jon Gruden in Vegas, the man was a machine. We’re talking 197 grabs, over 2,300 yards, and 12 touchdowns in just two seasons. This isn’t good; this is elite. It saw him earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Fast forward to 2023 with the Giants. Shadow. He caught just 52 passes for 552 yards and a single touchdown in 12 games. Miami didn’t sign him to replicate these stats, and they certainly didn’t sign him to audition for the halftime show.

Miami’s offense finished 21st in rushing with 103.71 yards per game, and its 4.0 yards per carry ranked 28th in the league. And when it mattered most? They gave up 118 rushing yards to the Jets in the playoffs. Let’s talk rushing stats, too.

In 2024, the Dolphins racked up 1,763 rushing yards on 405 carries — that’s 4.4 yards a pop. Not terrible, but when you stack that up against teams that really lean on the run? Not good enough. And Waller? He’s not the guy who’s gonna throw crushing blocks or set the tone in the trenches. He’s here to make plays, not move piles. And if Miami’s serious about getting over that postseason hump, they’ve still got some work to do on the physical side of the ball. Waller’s a fun piece, but perhaps he’s not the fix-all. Not even close!

Nevertheless, amidst all the criticism, there is at least someone out there who’s excited about Waller’s arrival in Miami.

Jon Gruden backs Darren Waller

When Tom Pelissero broke the news that Darren Waller was going to sign with the Dolphins, there was no one more excited than Jon Gruden. His former coach, who was with Waller for two seasons, wasted no time chiming in after hearing Waller was back in the league. He hopped on social media with a quick message and a throwback video featuring the two of them.

“My man Darren Waller is back!” Gruden wrote. “Play the song!” And yep—it’s that song. The one Waller dropped during his brief retirement-turned-rap-experiment called “Top Play.” In the video, Gruden and Waller are seen jamming out to it together. And say what you want about those bars, but the vibes? Immaculate!

It makes it all the more special knowing that Jon Gruden took the best out of Waller. What made Waller really shine with Gruden wasn’t just the big numbers. It was about how he orchestrated that offense. Gruden didn’t just scheme him in; he built around him. Waller had the freedom to break off the line his way, got fed on all the core routes, and became the go-to guy in play-action and deep shots. It wasn’t “hey, let’s get Waller involved,” it was “how do we unleash Waller this week?” He recorded 197 catches for 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns in those two seasons.

So Grunden’s backing? It’s important. After that daunting 2023 run with the Giants, he needs all the support he can get. And this level of backing from one of the good coaches he has worked under? It makes you think that “If Gruden believes I still have it, what’s stopping me?”

Even with the Gruden magic in his back pocket, Waller’s not stepping into a system that is tailor-made for him. He’s landing in Miami, where the offense is still pretty much finding itself. If McDaniel unleashes him and lets him be that walking mismatch like he was in Vegas, this could get fun real quick. If not, this might turn out to be nothing more than a little cameo.