Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel Urged to Learn From $72M Mistake After Trading Minkah Fitzpatrick

Two years ago, it looked like the Miami Dolphins had struck gold. Jalen Ramsey, despite being sidelined, had earned head coach Mike McDaniel’s praise as “the most engaged injured player I’ve ever coached.” In Miami, it felt like the beginning of a lasting relationship. Fast forward to now, and everything’s flipped. Once seen as a leadership cornerstone is now a looming $72 million regret. And with the team prepping for an international showcase in Madrid, the Dolphins may finally be ready to part ways.

To recap, just two days before the 2024 season opener, Miami handed Ramsey a three-year extension worth $72.3 million. Of that amount, the contract guaranteed $24.23 million. At the time, it made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. But now? That investment has aged like milk in the Florida sun. Less than a year later, the front office is reportedly exploring trade options, and McDaniel, who once championed Ramsey’s value, appears more than ready to turn the page.

Ramsey has posted solid career stats—432 tackles and 24 interceptions in 135 games—but the chemistry in South Beach just hasn’t clicked. According to FinsXtra, “Jalen Ramsey and Mike McDaniel do not see eye to eye, and their relationship is said to be irreparable.” And now, in a twist, Ramsey traded for none other than Minkah Fitzpatrick. The kicker? McDaniel is now being urged to avoid repeating the same mistake.

On Dolphins Collective, the mood was cautious but pointed. “The only thing that’s going to make us judge this trade is what the next move is with Minkah’s contract. Because that’s going to matter in all of this,” one co-host said. But what really hit was when journalist Omar Kelly warned, “I don’t think he’s gonna play on No guarantees next year… Have we not learned? Anything.” That pause? That wasn’t just for effect—it was a reality check.

After all, Fitzpatrick’s numbers speak volumes: Five Pro Bowls, 608 tackles, and a legacy that already holds weight. Still, Kelly made it clear—“I want to see you play in this scheme… before I write you a big bet check.” Especially now, with McDaniel landing among the top three NFL coaches on the hot seat for 2025, there’s little room left for another misstep.

Mike McDaniel’s staring down a make-or-break season

So here we are. 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for Mike McDaniel and the Phins. After back-to-back disappointing finishes, the pressure is mounting fast in the 305. The Fins faithful isn’t just hoping for a bounce-back… They are demanding it. With a roster still facing major questions and postseason scars still fresh, McDaniel’s seat is heating up at Hard Rock Stadium.

Naturally, the spotlight’s getting harsher. As Damien Parson of Bleacher Report put it, “After three years, McDaniels enters a pivotal 2025 NFL season.” The numbers aren’t awful—28-23 overall, a playoff appearance in two of three seasons, and a 10-win campaign in 2023. But there’s one glaring hole—he’s winless in the postseason. That alone puts him on thin ice. Parson didn’t sugarcoat it: while McDaniel’s not sitting on the hottest seat in the league, he’s “not safe from firing this year.”

Whether it’s Tua Tagovailoa missing games or the team freezing in cold-weather games up north, the Dolphins just haven’t looked playoff-ready. McDaniel may not control the injuries, but they’ve undeniably cast a shadow over his tenure. In fact, some former pros even suggested Tua should walk away from the game entirely because of his head injuries—an issue that’s forced the team into constant survival mode.

Still, injuries aren’t the only storm cloud. Locker room chemistry has been an ongoing concern under McDaniel. This offseason, he’s been preaching culture like it’s gospel. And while the players say things feel different, nothing will really matter until the pads come on. If the locker room buys in, he might survive. If not, 2025 could get ugly fast.

Even Parsons tried to put it in perspective, calling McDaniel’s seat “mildly hot.” But he also didn’t mince words—“McDaniel might need to win a playoff game to stick around in Miami.” And if not? Ownership might just call time on what once looked like a promising hire.