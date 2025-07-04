Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel’s Decision Hurt Star Players as Jonnu Smith Clears Trade Stance

Raheem Mostert’s stint with the Miami Dolphins wasn’t just a late-career resurgence, it was a revelation. He came as Mike McDaniel’s guy, a 30-year-old back with a track record of injuries and something to prove. And prove it he did. In just two seasons, Mostert racked up over 2,000 rushing yards, led the entire NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2023 (18), and played a pivotal role in turning the Dolphins’ run game from a punchline to a weapon. But numbers alone don’t tell the full story.

The Dolphins’ trade of Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers wasn’t just the end of a defensive chapter in Miami. It was the emotional explosion that peeled back layers of trust, loyalty, and bruised pride in the locker room. But it wasn’t the cornerback himself who lit the match. It was Raheem Mostert, the quiet heartbeat of Miami’s offense, who made the fire impossible to ignore.

He didn’t give the media a press conference. He didn’t leak quotes to insiders. The RB just tweeted, “Hot take: Be a Pro-Bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like s—. Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!” Nine words, all heat. And a locker room that went stone silent. Mostert wasn’t even part of the deal. But his words rattled the building, particularly Mike McDaniel.

Former Dolphins OT Terron Armstead also acknowledged this feeling on his July 2 show with Jonnu Smith. He replied, “(Mostert) is hurt by his departure from Miami, in how his career ended in Miami… his stint and his tenure there, he’ll tell you how much he appreciated the Dolphins.” They didn’t just feel the sting of Ramsey’s exit. But saw it as part of a pattern. One where production didn’t protect you, where age became a weapon used against loyalty.

That contradiction is where the heartbreak lives. He loved the team. He bled for them. But when the business side showed up? It didn’t care.

Jonnu Smith also heartbroken by Mike McDaniel’s trade move

Jonnu Smith didn’t just fit in at Miami, he quietly thrived. While Tyreek and Waddle grabbed the headlines, Smith became a critical piece of Mike McDaniel’s offense. In 2024, his lone season with the Dolphins, Smith posted a career-high 884 receiving yards on 88 catches, with 8 touchdowns, his best career performance. And the film backed it up.

He blocked like a fullback, ran routes like a big slot, and moved defenders after the catch with that same violent grace for Mike McDaniel. In short, Jonnu produced, delivered, and he belonged. That’s what made his trade sting so hard, not just for him, but for those around him. “I didn’t foresee this happening with how the season ended for me, (I) had aspirations of ending my career in Miami with it basically being home for me… I can’t sit here, lie and say it didn’t sting,” he admitted his desire.

He didn’t see it coming because, from every angle, he was part of the foundation. And when the Dolphins shipped him to Pittsburgh alongside Jalen Ramsey? It felt less like a move and more like an erasure. Another guy who gave everything, only to find out that home in the NFL often comes with a lease, not a mortgage. He was one of the few who did the dirty work and still put up numbers.

His departure exposed more than a roster reshuffle; it exposed real cracks in the supposed brotherhood.