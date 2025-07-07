Dolphins News: Rob Gronkowski’s Unretirement Helped Darren Waller’s NFL Return, Says Agent

Darren Waller’s NFL journey has been anything but ordinary. The 31-year-old TE began his career as a sixth-round pick with the Ravens in 2015. He battled injuries and personal struggles before revitalizing his career with the Raiders. Last season with the Giants, Waller considered walking away, telling The Athletic in May 2024, “I was at a point where I needed to step back and evaluate if this was still where my heart was.” His brief retirement lasted just months, but his comeback had an unlikely blueprint.

Turns out, Waller wasn’t the first superstar tight end to unretire with a one-team ultimatum. And according to his agent, that precedent made all the difference. Now that Waller is returning for the 2025 season with the Dolphins, agent Drew Rosenhaus just revealed the behind-the-scenes story – and it’s got Rob Gronkowski‘s fingerprints all over it. “I got a phone call last Friday in the last week of June from Darren,” Rosenhaus spilled on Lexus Sports Xtra. “He said, ‘Drew, I’ve decided that I want to play again. I miss football. The love of the game is back, and I would like to play for the Miami Dolphins.”

The deja vu hit Rosenhaus immediately. Four years earlier, he’d fielded the same call from Gronkowski – another elite TE who unretired for one specific team. “This was a very similar scenario when Gronk told me he was coming out of retirement, but he only wanted to play for Tampa,” Rosenhaus explained. That 2020 experience became the playbook for Waller’s Miami homecoming.

The parallels are uncanny. Both walked away young – Gronk at 29, Waller at 31. Both cited mental fatigue before the siren call of football lured them back. But while Gronk had Tom Brady waiting in Tampa, Waller’s chasing something different in Miami: a chance to prove his best football isn’t behind him.

Darren Waller’s second act

The Dolphins didn’t just lose a TE when they traded Jonnu Smith – they lost a weapon. But here’s the twist: Miami might have actually upgraded without spending a dime in draft capital. Enter Darren Waller. The 6’6″ matchup nightmare isn’t just coming out of retirement – he’s arriving at the perfect moment. Remember those ridiculous 2019-2023 seasons over which only three TEs out-produced him? That’s the version Mike McDaniel is hoping he gets – a human cheat code who runs like a receiver but hits like a TE.

Last year’s injury-plagued campaign with the Giants? Forget about it. Even while battling hamstring issues, Waller still ranked top 10 in receiving grades at his position. That’s the floor Miami’s getting. The ceiling? A game-breaker who forces defenses to pick their poison: double Tyreek Hill or leave Waller one-on-one with some poor LB.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech Nov 9, 2024 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Darren Waller on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Atlanta Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20241109_bdd_ad1_052

Here’s why this works: McDaniel doesn’t need another blocker. He needs chess pieces. Waller can line up anywhere – slot, outside, even the backfield. While Julian Hill handles the dirty work at the line, Waller gets to do what he does best: make defensive coordinators lose sleep. The best part? This isn’t some desperate comeback attempt. Waller walked away clean – he had his music career, his peace. That he chose to return says everything. When a talent like this comes back because he genuinely misses the game, not the paycheck? That’s when special seasons happen.

For Tua Tagovailoa, it’s like unwrapping a new toy right before the season. For defenses? It’s another reason to dread playing Miami. Waller isn’t just filling a hole – he’s creating possibilities the Dolphins haven’t had since McDaniel arrived. And in an offense that runs on explosiveness, that’s worth more than any draft pick.