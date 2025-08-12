NFL Exec Doesn’t Mince Words Against Tua Tagovailoa After Mike McDaniel’s Thrown Under the Bus

“It starts with me not putting myself in situations where I can’t be available for this team, and it kind of goes from there,” Tua Tagovailoa told NFL Network. The Dolphins quarterback has endured multiple head injuries over his career. His third concussion occurred during the third quarter of Miami’s 31–10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2024. After Tagovailoa’s helmet made forceful contact with Damar Hamlin’s body, he went down hard. Moments later, his arms were frozen in an unnatural position.

When healthy, he’s been a driving force for the Miami Dolphins’ success. In 2023, he helped steer the team to an 11–6 record, anchoring an offense that ranked among the league’s very best. In Miami, expectations are high. No wonder the needle of scrutiny has been fixed on the Dolphins QB. And the big question that remains is, can the team make a serious postseason push? An anonymous NFL executive’s remark about the player’s ability raises serious questions. The executive’s comment had both praise and sharp criticism for the quarterback.

“An anonymous NFL executive on Tua Tagovailoa: “He is probably a [tier 2 QB] on the production, but if the game is on the line, I’d be scared to death if he were my quarterback,” FinsXtra posted on X. While some agreed with this anonymous executive, several others argued against the comment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

While the majority of fans strongly support the quarterback, many disagree, and others have made questionable comments, as recently reported by Mike Sando from The Athletic. An anonymous general manager claimed that without him on the field, the offense basically can’t function, but when he’s playing, the team ranks as a top-10 offense. Even though the GM doesn’t particularly enjoy watching him play, the person secretly acknowledged that at this point, the QB is undeniably a key player the team relies on.

Offensive lineman Terron Armstead, who played alongside Drew Brees in New Orleans before joining Miami, said that Tagovailoa’s playing style resembles Brees’. However, Armstead was quick to note that Tagovailoa still has a lot to prove. He shared these thoughts on the “Rich Eisen Show.”

“I see similarities. I’m not saying they’re the same player or same person, no two people are. The anticipation, the accuracy, timing of throws, the ability to knock a wing off a fly repeatedly. Those guys throw darts. They don’t throw to areas, they are very precise. And that’s an elite talent, it’s an elite trait. Very few people possess (it). He’s one of them and Drew Brees is another,” Armstead said.

Either way, Tagovailoa needs to prove himself, or the coach, Mike McDaniel, could end up taking the fall as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tua Tagovailoa’s performance has kept Mike McDaniel under pressure

For the Dolphins, their joint practice against the Bears turned into a rough day for Tagovailoa. The quarterback threw three interceptions, missed open throws, and struggled to get the offense moving from the very first 11-on-11 snap. He had a fiery start, completing five of six passes for 27 yards. Miami’s offense showed flashes. However, soon he began to struggle. The inconsistent play from the backups kept the game tied at 24.

After the game, he said, “That was boss man’s (McDaniel) decision.” Is the head coach protecting his franchise quarterback or holding him back? Since McDaniel took over, Tua’s preseason snaps have steadily declined, 15 in 2022, 13 in 2023, and just 5 this year so far.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, with Tua starting, the Dolphins are 40-24 since he was drafted. Without him, they’re 7-13. When he’s healthy, the offense ranks among the league’s best. When he’s not, it can barely stay afloat. With the playoffs still a challenge for Miami, is McDaniel’s cautious approach helping the team or causing more trouble?

The Dolphins have a roster built to contend, and patience can be in short supply when expectations are sky-high. If the Dolphins stumble out of the gate because the offense still looks out of sync, the criticism won’t just land on Tagovailoa’s shoulders.