NFL Looking to Address Troy Aikman’s Role With Dolphins Amid ESPN Conflict of Interest – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman recently worked with the Miami Dolphins during their leadership search.

He has hinted at continuing his association with the team in some capacity.

His situation is drawing attention around the league.

Troy Aikman’s work with the Miami Dolphins feels done now that both a new GM and a new HC were hired in January. But ask Aikman, and he will tell you that he still wants to continue working with the Dolphins “in some capacity.” That’s where the problem could begin. For him, ESPN, and the NFL.

Miami wanted a voice outside of the organization, with connections across the NFL, and landed on Hall of Famer Aikman, who in retirement has become ESPN’s top Monday Night Football analyst. But now, there comes a conflict of interest. If he’s doing anything as a paid employee or consultant, the league is going to be concerned.

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“In an email to PFT, a league spokesperson said the NFL ‘would address this at the appropriate time’,” Mike Florio reported.

What that “capacity” looks like is now the real issue.

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If Aikman’s role extends beyond a one-time advisory stint, especially into anything ongoing or paid, it stops being informal and starts raising legitimate concerns.

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The NFL hasn’t acted yet, but the underlying question is straightforward: what kind of access would Aikman have, and how would that intersect with his ESPN role? As a broadcaster, he’s in constant contact with teams across the league, gathering insights meant for coverage. If he’s also tied to Miami, even loosely, that information flow becomes harder to separate. There’s already a recent example to look at.

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When Tom Brady took on a dual role as a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner while working as a FOX analyst, the league imposed limits, restricting his access to other teams’ facilities and practices. Even with some of those rules eased, the framework still exists. If Aikman continues with the Dolphins, a similar structure would likely come into play.

But that depends on clarity the league doesn’t yet have.

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Highlighting this dual role, Florio suggested the league should examine this practice more closely, as teams could specifically target individuals in this situation to gain an unfair advantage over the competition.

“For starters, the league needs to know more about what Aikman will be doing,” Florio wrote. “He said he’ll continue “in some capacity.” In what capacity? It’s a relevant question — especially since the Brady Rules, as potentially adapted to Aikman, could spark an effort by more teams to hire broadcasters as consultants or employees. With the Raiders and Dolphins doing it, the teams that aren’t are already at a disadvantage.”

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The description of the role matters because each version of it would entail a different level of risk.

What’s already clear, though, is how involved he was during Miami’s hiring cycle. Brought in for an external perspective, he played a key role as the Dolphins moved toward Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

That also explains why both sides might want this to continue.

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For Aikman, the experience reopened a path he had put off for years. He had long envisioned a front-office role after retiring, but stepped away from that idea following his divorce in 2011 to focus on raising his daughters. Only after 2021 did that possibility resurface, and this opportunity with Miami brought it back into play.

After speaking about this consultancy gig with the Miami franchise, Troy Aikman alluded to what’s next for him with the Dolphins during an appearance on the Rodeo Time podcast.

“Kind of caught me out of left field — wasn’t expecting that,” Aikman said. “But I dove into it and decided I would do it. I thoroughly enjoyed it and felt like I was of some help. Where that might go, I’m not sure, but I’m going to continue to work with them.”

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At the same time, he’s not stepping away from broadcasting. He’s heading into his 25th year alongside Joe Buck, still one of the league’s most established voices. But that’s where the tension sits.

Because if this becomes a model, it won’t stop with one team. The Raiders have already tested it with Brady. The Dolphins may be next with Aikman. And if others follow, the league will have to decide where the line actually is, before it disappears entirely.

Furthermore, this consultancy role is the culmination of a long-held ambition to work in a front office, a path he previously had to abandon for personal reasons.

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Troy Aikman shares how divorce ended his dream NFL job after retirement

While Troy Aikman shifted into a broadcasting role with FOX immediately after hanging up his boots in 2000, the legendary quarterback always had different post-retirement plans. During his appearance on the Rodeo Time podcast, Aikman revealed his desire to pursue a front office role.

However, this dream did not materialize at the time, as he chose to prioritize his family after his divorce in 2011. Aikman and Rhonda Worthey, a former Cowboys publicist, divorced after more than ten years of marriage. The separation, though mutual, was mostly kept private at first, but it changed how Aikman approached life after his football career.

“The front office isn’t a picnic, but that’s what I thought I would do,” Aikman said. “And then I went through a divorce when my girls were still really young. I was a single dad, and then I felt that pursuing that would be selfish as well because I wouldn’t have gotten the time with them. So it wasn’t until my youngest graduated from high school back in 2021 that if I was going to pursue a front office position, that would have been the time to do it.”

As Troy Aikman couldn’t pursue a front office role earlier in his post-retirement life, the Cowboys superstar has taken serious steps towards this pursuit with his consultancy gig with the Miami Dolphins. However, with concerns being raised about a potential conflict of interest between his two roles, Aikman may eventually need to decide what his future entails.