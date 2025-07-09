NFL News: Dolphins Consider Drastic Tua Tagovailoa Decision Amid Mike McDaniel Firing Reports

The Dolphins are on shaky ground! After a disappointing 2024 season, they dropped to 8-9. For the first time in three years, the team missed the playoffs after losing to the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers. This was the first time that the team failed to reach the playoffs under their head coach, Mike McDaniel. So, the Phins will enter the 2025 season with a chip on their shoulder and must elevate their game to prove themselves! As one might be able to assume, the current situation with the team also puts both the head coach and the star quarterback in trouble. Well, amidst questions and rumors surrounding the HC, another shocking update on Tua Tagovailoa has recently surfaced.

The Dolphins’ star, Tagovailoa, ranked 91st in the NFL’s Top 100. This might be due to his struggles with injuries, starting with his first concussion back in 2022. And before he knew, it became a series. In 2024, the Dolphins’ #1 suffered another head injury during the team’s 31-10 loss to the Bills. This kept him out for four games, and another hip injury sidelined him for two games. As per CNN, the Dolphins’ star even considered retirement after suffering multiple head injuries.

These injuries have raised serious concerns about whether Tagovailoa will be able to put up his best for the team. After the trades of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Steelers, the needle is now on Tagovailoa. Just recently, the official page of Dolphin Nation reshared The Athletic’s Jim Ayello’s recent take on the Miami star. “There’s a world where this is Tagovailoa’s final season in Miami,” Ayello said.

In his report, Ayello further added, “To be clear, the odds of the Dolphins moving on after this season are remote (it’s far more likely after 2026), but it’s maybe not as crazy as you think. Imagine if the up-against-the-cap Dolphins struggle to a five- or six-win 2025 season.” “Ownership decides it’s time for a hard reset, and the new GM and coach don’t see Tagovailoa, with his concussion history and limitations as a pocket passer, as a franchise QB. They decide to draft a QB and look to trade Tagovailoa to a QB-needy team,” Ayello said.

Well, it seems that Tagovailoa would have to steer away from any injuries and perform at his best level to stay with the Miami Dolphins. While his deal assures his position till 2026, it also depends on his health. As we know, the team will look for a reset if they are unable to find success. And if the team hires a new coach, there is a chance that the Dolphins’ star might get traded. Unless this happens, Tagovailoa will be with the Dolphins.

Now, the Steelers, the Panthers, and a few teams have shown interest in Tagovailoa. As per reports, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin even suggested a bold four-team blockbuster trade that would send the player to the New Orleans Saints. So, the rumors are going to stop anytime soon. And it’s not just the Dolphins’ star Tagovailoa; the head coach is under the microscope, too.

Chaos fuels speculation about Mike McDaniel’s future with the team

Now, as said, the Miami Dolphins’ Head coach McDaniel is under equal pressure. The HC is also quietly working to help the team. With expectations on his shoulders to be better this year, he is also dealing with rumors that he should be fired if he fails to help elevate the team. And the Bleacher Report’s latest report adds more fuel to the fire. The recently revealed list named seven head coaches who might get fired in 2025, and McDaniel was named in second place.

“The instability of the quarterback position, and some other drama with the Miami Dolphins. Has Mike McDaniels’ future very much up in the air with the Dolphins going into 2025,” Ray G Que said on Bleacher Report. Asante Samuel Sr. also had some harsh words as he criticized the Phins and the coach. “There’s no leadership in the Dolphins organization,” Samuel Sr. said.

As we are headed into the 2025 season, the team is indeed in a tough spot, with Ramsey and Smith out. Tyreek Hill had also reportedly asked for a trade a few times. There are major questions surrounding the roster. And it looks like even in the fresh new season, McDaniel will continue to get criticised unless the Dolphins can turn the tables this year.