NFL Punishes Dolphins’ Double Violation vs Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers Offense

The Miami Dolphins’ 28–15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 didn’t just end their playoff hopes – it also brought discipline from the league. The disappointing defeat eliminated the Dolphins (6–8) from postseason contention for the second straight year. But it also came as the Dolphins committed mistakes that proved costly during the game. And Dolphins’ linebacker Jordyn Brooks just found himself paying the price for those mistakes.

On December 20, the NFL issued two separate fines to Jordyn Brooks for unsafe and unsportsmanlike plays against the Steelers. According to the league’s Gameday Accountability report, Brooks was fined $11,593 for taunting after a third-quarter hit on Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. He also received another $11,593 fine for a facemask penalty on Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell in the second quarter of the game.

The first penalty on Jordyn Brooks came earlier in the game at the 1:21 mark of the second quarter. He stopped Gainwell for no gain, but officials flagged him for grabbing the facemask. The 15-yard penalty moved the ball to the 2-yard line, setting up another first-and-goal situation. Three plays later, the Steelers were back in the end zone.

Then, another penalty on Jordyn Brooks occurred with 2:23 remaining in the third quarter of the Week 15 game. Brooks tackled Freiermuth near the first-down marker after he completed a catch from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After the play, Brooks stood over Freiermuth for a while, and that resulted in a taunting flag. The league thought that Brooks’ actions crossed the line, but not everyone agreed.

“I actually didn’t know it was taunting, I thought they called me for helmet to helmet,” said Jordyn Brooks in a presser after the Week 15 game. “I apologized to them; that was selfish on my part. Frustrated in the game, I let emotions get the best of me.”

That single penalty extended the Steelers’ drive with an automatic first down, and Pittsburgh made Miami pay by scoring a touchdown. Still, was the call too harsh? Monday Night Football announcer and Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman certainly thought so. He later called the penalty “terrible” on the broadcast.

Despite those costly mistakes, Jordyn Brooks’ overall performance this season tells a very different story. He remains one of the league’s most productive linebackers and currently leads the NFL with 155 tackles through 14 games. He also recorded a league-high 20 tackles in Week 11. Against Pittsburgh, Brooks led the Dolphins’ defense again, as he finished with 13 tackles, one sack, and a pass deflection.

Still, leadership cuts both ways. Jordyn Brooks had already called out Miami’s locker room for poor performance that resulted in the loss. But now his own errors have come with financial consequences. While he can appeal the fines, they will still sting, especially considering that he was nearly fined for another play as well.

Jordyn Brooks escapes another fine for unsafe play

Late in the first quarter of the Week 15 game, Jordyn Brooks was involved in a blitz against Aaron Rodgers. During that play, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren stepped up in pass protection against Brooks. Warren lowered his head and initiated contact with the crown of his helmet. After review, the league ruled that Warren and not Brooks was at fault.

As such, in the NFL’s Gameday Accountability report, Warren was fined $17,130. And the fine fits a pattern in Warren’s plays. His physical blocking style has led to similar infractions in past seasons. In 2023, he was fined $48,000 for a similar helmet hit against former Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill. Back then, Warren had appealed, and the fine was reduced by $9,000. Now, the chances are he will appeal again.

However, the takeaway from the Week 15 game will be mixed for Jordyn Brooks. He played aggressively and led the defense against the Steelers. But his emotional lapses clearly hurt the Dolphins. The question now is simple: can he channel that intensity without crossing the line next time? As the Dolphins face the Cincinnati Bengals next on Sunday, it will give Brooks a chance to redeem himself.