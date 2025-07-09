NFL Rumors: Mike McDaniel Eyes Reinforcements for Tua Tagovailoa After Signing Darren Waller

It’s one of those offseasons where you start to think: does Mike McDaniel know something the rest of the league doesn’t? The Dolphins already made waves with one surprise move. But now? Word is they’re not finished. Not even close. Miami’s front office seems to be back at the table, and this time? It’s even bigger.

Just weeks after Miami literally pulled someone out of retirement, they’re back at it. Now, with the training camp just around the corner, this last move could be the one that takes Tua Tagovailoa and this whole squad from dangerous to downright scary. Word on the street? The Dolphins might be eyeing Keenan Allen. Yep—that Keenan Allen. Adding a proven vet like him would be like handing Tagovailoa an extra cheat code. The guy’s still one of the smoothest route-runners in the league, and in an offence already stacked with speed? That’s borderline unfair.

If Keenan Allen really ends up in Orange & Aqua? It would be a straight-up masterclass. He might be 33, but this dude still runs routes like he’s got a GPS in his cleats. No, he’s not putting up 150 yards every week anymore, but that’s not what the Dolphins need. They need a vet who shows up on 3rd-and-6, calms the huddle, and makes defense pay for sleeping. Allen’s that guy. And if Tua gets him? Phew!

After a quiet year in Chicago (70 grabs, 744 yards, 7 touchdowns), Keenan Allen hits free agency healthy, motivated, and definitely not washed. Yeah, the numbers aren’t insane, but let’s be real: that Bears offence was a revolving door. It says more about the situation than the player.

In Miami’s timing-focused, rhythm-based offence, Keenan Allen would fit like a glove. Slide him in behind Tyreek and Waddle, and suddenly defences have no good answers. The man is a route technician. For Tagovailoa, that’s huge. Especially on third downs, when everything tightens up. Allen’s experience and feel for the game could be the thing that takes this offence from fast to downright unstoppable. But as good as Allen is? He still might not be the ‘biggest’ reinforcement of the season. A tight end has already earned that tag.

Allen is step two in McDaniel’s grand design

Before those Allen rumours surfaced, the Dolphins had already pulled off one of the wildest offseason surprises: convincing Darren Waller to un-retire. The former Pro Bowler had just walked away from the game earlier this spring after a rough, injury-filled stretch with the Giants. But then came a call from Miami. A fresh start. A shot to play in Mike McDaniel’s offence. Suddenly, hanging it up didn’t feel so final.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech Nov 9, 2024 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Darren Waller on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Atlanta Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20241109_bdd_ad1_052

But it’s more than just stats. It’s leadership. Experience. A safety valve when things get tight. That’s what Miami was missing during last year’s late-season dip. And his decision to un-retire? It was all about fit. In his own words: “I needed to find a situation that respected who I am as a person and player. Coach McDaniel’s vision for me was exactly that.” It fits Miami’s whole offseason strategy. They’re chasing guys who bring experience, consistency, and firepower to help Tagovailoa level up.

Picture this: it’s third-and-7. Tagovailoa’s in the pocket. Waller’s running the seam, Hill is stretching the sideline, and Keenan Allen’s drifting into the check-down lane. Now what? The defence has to pick its poison, and none of the options are fun. Weapons like these can bail you out of anything.