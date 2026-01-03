Quinn Ewers Makes Clear Statement on Mike McDaniel’s Offense as HC’s Future Remains Up in the Air

Essentials Inside The Story Even as Miami's season slips away, the quarterback's words reveal where he believes the offense's true identity comes from

The Miami Dolphins‘ hopes for the playoffs this season might have come to an end, but several decisions are yet to be made. Posting a 7-9 win-loss record to mark the second consecutive year without the playoffs, calls have been mounting against their head coach, Mike McDaniels’s credibility. However, it seems like their quarterback, Quinn Ewers, has full faith in the team’s offensive line and the HC’s leadership. According to him, the team’s current offensive situation is a direct reflection of the QB and the head coach as a whole.

“I feel like (our) offense embodies the personality of the Head Coach and of the Quarterback,” Ewers said in a recent press conference. “I want to instill the confidence in each play I announce to the OL and the skill players. I want to speak confidence in them from the very jump.”

In the 2025 season, the Dolphins couldn’t build enough consistent success to reach the postseason, and their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (week 15) officially eliminated them from contention late in the year.

The offense certainly produced yardage, but lacked efficiency under McDaniel. The team averaged approximately 308.3 total yards per game, ranking 25th in the league. They scored only around 21.1 points per game. This placed them outside the top tier in scoring offense. Red-zone efficiency and third-down conversions (62 of 179) were also challenged throughout the season.

And what else could’ve been the aftermath of this? After the team fired their general manager, Chris Grier, on Halloween, signs of uncertainty targeted McDaniel’s presence, too. Although he is under contract through the 2028 season, giving Miami control if they choose to keep him, reports indicate internal sentiment has shifted, and his job is no longer a lock despite a 7–9 record. Sources even suggest that McDaniel could be a top candidate for the Cleveland Browns head coaching vacancy if both teams consider making changes.

Mike McDaniel responds to Troy Aikman’s criticism

The Miami Dolphins are now looking forward to starting their hunt for a new general manager. Amid this, the team announced that Troy Aikman will serve as a consultant during the process. That news raised questions about possible awkwardness, mainly because Aikman works as a Monday Night Football analyst and previously called Miami’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the broadcast, Aikman seemed critical of Miami’s fourth-quarter decisions, and some of his comments included criticism of head coach Mike McDaniel. However, the HC maintained his composure and therefore clarified that there’s nothing to be sorted between him and the consultant.

“So you’re telling me he didn’t like us not scoring points and taking up too much time,” he said, as reported by AZX Sports. “Neither did I, that was not the intent. He’s doing his job and when I signed up for this job, it was inherent that results dictate all narratives regardless of if something was good, bad, or whatever. It doesn’t bother me in the least, as a matter of fact I’d think it would be funny if it did.”

McDaniel is now set to complete his fourth full season as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 against the New England Patriots. He holds a 35–32 career record with the franchise. While his teams have reached the postseason, Miami is still 0–2 in playoff games under his leadership. However, a win against New England could allow McDaniel to tie Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson for third place on the Dolphins’ all-time wins list.