Dolphins Replace Tua Tagovailoa in Hours as Malik Willis Receives $45M Update on Miami Move

Even though $99 million sits on the books as dead money, the Miami Dolphins are making big waves in the free agency market this season. The franchise just released Tua Tagovailoa, their most expensive player from the past two seasons. Within mere hours of the announcement, his successor is lined up, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: The #Dolphins are signing #Packers QB Malik Willis, as a new QB has landed in Miami,” wrote Ian on X.

At 26, Willis is two years younger than Tua and has four years of experience in the league, representing the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. The third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft spent his rookie and sophomore years with the Titans before being traded to the Packers.

However, he was seldom a starter for either team. He played 11 games for the Green and Gold, starting 3. Although the 26-year-old had limited opportunities, he possessed significant potential to be a starter. The QB completed almost 80% of the passes at the Packers, while registering 972 passing yards along with 6 passing touchdowns.

Despite strong numbers, Jordan Love remained the Packers’ QB1, which confined him to backup duties. But as the Dolphins replaced their primary quarterback with Malik Willis, this opportunity could prove to be a fresh chapter in his career, cementing his position as a true starter.

Moreover, the new Dolphins coach, Jeff Hafley, is already well-acquainted with the quarterback. When Malik was part of the Packers roster for two seasons, the 46-year-old was their defensive coordinator. As the signal caller secures a new team, the details of his contract have also come to light.

$45 million guaranteed money highlights the Dolphins’ confidence in Malik Willis

As a 3rd-round rookie, Willis signed a 4-year contract worth about $5.1 million, with an annual salary of $1.29 million. His new Dolphins contract is reportedly set to pay him more than 13 times what he earned under his previous contracts with the Titans and Packers. In the same tweet, Ian Rapoport gave details about his new compensation heading to the 2026 season.

“He gets a 3-year, $67.5M deal with $45M fully guaranteed in a contract,” noted Rapoport.

Under the new contract, Malik Willis is set to earn $22.5 million annually with a huge $45 million guaranteed, and the deal is structured through 2028 with bonuses, meaning Jeff Hafley sees him as a potential future.

Although the Dolphins are losing $99 million in dead money, Malik is certainly much cheaper than Tua Tagovailoa, whose contract was worth $212 million for 4 years with $167 million in guaranteed money. All eyes will now be on whether his production can top Tua’s mark and if he has what it takes to guide the team to the playoffs.