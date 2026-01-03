Roger Goodell Urged to Take Strong Action After Troy Aikman Followed Tom Brady’s Footsteps to Join Dolphins

Essentials Inside The Story Roger Goodell urged to act after Tom Brady's ownership approval.

Troy Aikman advises the Dolphins during GM search.

Questions are raised over broadcaster roles with NFL teams.

Roger Goodell hardly knew Tom Brady would create a domino effect in the league when the NFL owners approved his bid to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Because it turns out, there’s a new trend among the broadcasters to take a side job in gridiron. After Brady, Troy Aikman has taken a role in the Miami Dolphins‘ consultation in their search for a new General Manager… and it’s not being taken lightly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Among the first to raise a voice was Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk; he urged the NFL commissioner to end this trend at the root, or else it would lead to unfair competition practices on the gridiron.

“The best approach would be for the NFL and all networks to make it clear that broadcaster can’t simultaneously work for teams. In any capacity,” wrote Florio in his latest piece. “The problem is that it’s too late to put the genie back in the bottle. So, teams, hire broadcasters. Broadcasters, go chase another paycheck. In the end, all’s fair in love, war, and football.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Florio’s argument ultimately lands at the NFL commissioner’s desk, framing the issue as a league-level governance call rather than a team decision.

The primary concern with Brady’s dual status as a FOX analyst and Raiders owner was the conflict of interest. His access to production meetings, private calls, and a huge informal network creates a “secret” advantage that no other team owner has. Yet FOX is paying him for the privilege.

As a minority owner of the Raiders, he has a fiduciary duty towards his franchise. This means that if he discovers a flaw in his opponent’s scheme or sees an undervalued assistant coach during those broadcast prep sessions, he is arguably obligated to use this information to benefit the Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florio put it simply, “The question isn’t whether Brady can successfully navigate the two positions. The question is whether anyone should be in that position.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now the Dolphins have this unfair advantage by having the ESPN analyst Aikman as their consultant until they find a new General Manager. One might argue that the Hall of Famer’s position is temporary. Unlike Brady, he still has information collected from covering 31 other teams for 12 years. This information now becomes a weapon in Miami’s arsenal.

For now, ESPN has ensured that Aikman’s side hustle does not affect his job as “Monday Night Football” analyst with the network. He’s set to call the Seahawks’ season finale against the 49ers that will decide the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have welcomed the outside help with open arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McDaniel welcomed outside help from Troy Aikman

The Dolphins’ front office has been in flux since Halloween, when they fired long-time General Manager Chris Grier amid a disappointing 2-7 season. Since the news, there have been speculations about head coach Mike McDaniel’s future as the team sits second-last in the division with 7-9. However, he’s keeping a positive front at the forefront of the media.

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 09: ESPN football broadcaster Troy Aikman visits the sidelines before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 09 Bengals at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692412095126

“I’m not opposed to more information ever,” McDaniel told the reporters. “I think Troy Aikman speaks for himself in terms of his relationships that he’s had within the National Football League and knows a lot of things that, yeah, that information is a positive to me. And being able to resource that, I think, we’re fortunate. I’m excited for that as far as everything else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McDaniel confirmed that he had received a heads-up from the Dolphins before bringing Aikman on board. As for his job security, he asserted that worrying about it isn’t on his priority list. Plus, the Dolphins owner, Stephen M. Ross, also isn’t giving signs to suggest they are exploring their options at the head coach position.