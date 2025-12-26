Dolphins Rookie Quinn Ewers Airs Major Concerns Over Buccaneers Defense Following Hectic Week 16 Debut

Essentials Inside The Story Quin Ewers has some concerns about the upcoming Week 17 game.

For Quinn Ewers, the trial by fire continues as he trades one tough AFC North opponent for a formidable NFC South defensive front.

Dolphins’ rookie Quinn Ewers has become the first-choice QB for the rest of the season after the team’s elimination from playoff contention. Before their Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the youngster acknowledged the Buccaneers’ defensive depth, addressing the hurdle he may encounter as a rookie quarterback.

“They play super hard, they do a good amount of change-up stuff. They are a bunch of fiery guys, running around, trying to attack the ball…. I think it’s notorious that they are going to pressure the rookie quarterback more,” Ewers said in a press conference on his upcoming challenge this Sunday.

With 7 wins and 8 losses, the Buccaneers sit second behind the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South Division and have a chance to be in the playoffs. Despite inconsistency, their defense has been a fortress, excelling in interceptions and maintaining a good pass rush. Players like Hasson Reddick, Yaya Diaby, and Lavonte David have been defensive pillars of the Bucks this season.

Quinn Ewers started a Miami Dolphins game for the first time in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Even though the Phins lost the game, he gave a standout performance, especially in the first half when the Dolphins were trailing by only 17-14. The rookie completed 10 out of his 12 passes, along with 109 yards in the first half. But he struggled in the second half by throwing two interceptions, which switched the game’s momentum in the third quarter.

His first week as a starting quarterback was intense with highs and lows. The 22-year-old reflected on a busy Week 16 and hon the upcoming Week 17.

” I feel like last week was more of a scramble…. I’m a lot more comfortable with the scheme of the offense this week, so I kind of have the chance to slow things down.”

While this marks Ewers’ first game as a starter, he has gotten some play time this season.

Miami Dolphins sign Quinn Ewers for a multi-year deal

The 2025 season is the first year for Ewers as part of the Miami Dolphins. The rookie was a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has played in two games so far with his official NFL debut in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns after Tua Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter. His second game was in Week 16.

The quarterback signed a $4.33 million deal for four years. He was the third-string QB of the Miami Dolphins next to starter Tua Tagovailoa and his backup Zack Wilson.

Tagovailoa failed as the first-choice quarterback this season, and his poor form impacted the team’s results. From Week 16, coach Mike McDaniel made Ewers the starting quarterback, benching an underperforming Tagovailoa for the rest of the season. After a strong display against the Cincinnati Bengals, the rookie looks to lead the Dolphins offense, facing a rock-solid Buccaneers defense. Can Ewers help the Dolphins win their game against the Bucs?