Dolphins Star’s Signed Helmet Goes for Just $1 in Official NFL Auction

Since their founding in 1966, the Miami Dolphins have two Super Bowls (Super Bowl VII, Super Bowl VIII), five AFC titles (1971, 1972, 1973, 1982, 1984), and 13 AFC East titles under their name. So, a signed helmet belonging to a Miami Dolphins star would seem like the kind of NFL memorabilia that could command a high price. But what unfolded recently turned out to be the exact opposite.

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NFL Auction is the official online marketplace of the league, where fans can bid on authentic game-worn gear, signed memorabilia, and exclusive experiences. On September 3, 2026, the website listed a Miami Dolphins mini helmet signed by former linebacker Kiko Alonso.

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However, till September 6, the memorabilia sat without any activity until a single bidder placed the minimum $1.00 bid. And surprisingly, the listing officially closed on September 9, 2026, with no competing bids or last-minute bidding wars.

Since NFL Auction charges a standard $10.00 buyer’s fee, the winning bidder actually paid a total of $11.00 before shipping and taxes. Ironically, the NFL made ten times more in administrative fees than the item itself sold for, and it is quite a rare instance.

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Previously, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ commemorative Super Bowl LIX mini helmet with on-field Super Bowl LIX Confetti was closed with a $410.00 bid on November 4, 2025. Then again, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield’s signed mini helmet also had a better closing amount than Kiko Alonso’s at $150.00 on October 22, 2025.

Comparatively, Alonso’s memorabilia did not receive similar attention. But what could be the possible reasons? One of the reasons could be the starting bid, which was set at $1.00. Jalen Hurts’ signed mini helmet’s starting bid price was $10.00.

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While the difference wasn’t massive, there was a stark difference in the closing amount. And keeping this in mind, is there a possibility that a player’s stature affects the valuation of their memorabilia?

A glance through former Dolphins star Kiko Alonso’s NFL career

Kiko Alonso kicked off his NFL career in 2013 with the Buffalo Bills. While he racked up 159 combined tackles, 2 sacks, and 4 interceptions in his rookie season, the same cannot be said for the year that followed. Alonso missed the entire season due to a torn ACL.

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From there, the linebacker moved to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2015 season before joining the Miami Dolphins in March 2016 in a trade deal. And coming off an injured (2014) and struggling (2015) season, where he recorded only 43 tackles, the Dolphins became the franchise that revived Alonso’s career.

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He made 355 total tackles in 46 regular-season games for the Dolphins. On top of that, Alonso led the entire Miami roster in combined total tackles during both the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

While Kiko Alonso had a productive NFL career and started 46 games for Miami, he last played in the NFL in 2019. Memorabilia markets are reportedly driven by active, elite superstars (like Jalen Hurts) or iconic Hall of Famers.

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A retired linebacker like Alonso, who was a solid starter but not a multi-time All-Pro or future Hall of Famer, simply doesn’t command competitive, high-dollar bidding wars years after retirement.

So, these could have been one of the reasons behind the former Dolphins star’s signed mini helmet being closed at just $1 in the auction.