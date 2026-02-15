Stephen A. Smith Says Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Is One Head Injury Away From NFL Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Miami faces a key offseason call at quarterback after a disappointing year.

Health concerns around Tua continue to shape the conversation.

New leadership signals changes and added competition ahead.

For some quarterbacks, the biggest threat is the opposing defense. But for Tua Tagovailoa, the biggest threat is the game itself. The Miami Dolphins finished the season with a disappointing 7-10 record, and Tagovailoa was benched over the last few games of the season, with rookie signal-caller Quinn Ewers taking the QB1 role. And now, veteran broadcaster Stephen A. Smith believes the quarterback’s career is on a knife-edge.

“Tua is one concussion away from the end of his career,” Stephen A. Smith said during an appearance on ESPN.

This isn’t the first time Smith has voiced these concerns, having made similar comments when Tagovailoa was benched for rookie Quinn Ewers during the 2025 season.

“He’s small, he’s afraid of getting hit, and you can’t blame him,” Stephen A. Smith on ESPN. “Look at what he’s been through. Look at the concussions… The problem is that he’s too fragile to be an NFL quarterback. He’s proven that, and it’s prevented Miami from being successful. They’re making the right decision.”

Smith’s harsh statements underscore the tragic concussion history that has plagued the 27-year-old’s six-year NFL career. Tagovailoa has suffered multiple documented concussions during his NFL career, including a third confirmed in 2024. Following these incidents, Tua Tagovailoa missed multiple games due to concussion protocols, with several experts, like Stephen A. Smith, speculating about his possible retirement.

While talk of retirement may seem exaggerated, Tagovailoa’s future in Miami remains uncertain, especially after his dismal performance in the 2025 season. Tagovailoa finished with 2,660 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 14 games this season.

Following this poor performance, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins’ new leadership group is planning to part ways with Tagovailoa before the start of the new league year on March 11. While the rumor mill continues to churn out possible teams for the 27-year-old, the Miami Dolphins are set to make a major decision regarding their quarterback situation.

Dolphins issue update about Tua Tagovailoa’s future in Miami

Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan indicated that he is close to finalizing a decision regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s long-term future with the franchise. Sullivan spoke at a fan event about the quarterback situation, mentioning that he intends to bring in more competition, regardless of Tua’s status.

“But we’re getting close to a decision. And when we do, we’ll let Tua know whether he’s gonna be part of this or not, and we’ll move forward. But you can rest assured that we will add competition to that room, one way or the other, to make it the best that we can,” Jon-Eric Sullivan said.

With this change of guard in Miami, perhaps the chances of Tua Tagovailoa’s departure are even more likely with Sullivan taking over as GM and Jeff Hafley replacing McDaniel as head coach. If that decision is made, it would conclude an interesting chapter full of more downs than ups for the franchise while providing the 27-year-old a new opportunity to give a fresh start to his career.