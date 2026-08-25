Dolphins Suffer Major Blow as Trey Moore to Undergo Surgery Following Injury Setback

The Miami Dolphins are yet to log their first preseason win under the leadership of new head coach Jeff Hafley. But beyond their winless record so far, their latest outing against the New York Giants has given them a brutal blow. Coach Hafley opened his Tuesday presser with a series of injury updates, and the biggest setback came in the form of strongside linebacker Trey Moore’s ankle.

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“Trey will have surgery, and I would be hopeful that he will be back at some point this season, but it will be a while,” Hafley told reporters.

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Moore notably suffered the injury in the first quarter of Miami’s game against New York. On the Giants’ first possession, Moore tried to pressure Giants quarterback Jameis Winston. But as he jumped to block the pass and slammed into Winston, his left leg twisted when he landed. He grabbed his leg immediately and couldn’t get up. After being checked out by the trainers, the rookie fourth round pick had to be assisted off the field as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

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With Moore’s injury, the Dolphins’ defense looks pretty banged up – 9 players with Questionable designations, one Out, another on IR. The offense, in contrast, only has two IR designations and two questionable. How Hafley manages these gaps in his defense before they host the Atlanta Falcons for the final preseason clash will be a thing to watch for now.

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Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 22: New Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley leaves the room following the Miami Dolphins press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at Baptist Health Training Center in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 22 Miami Dolphins Press Conference EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601022029

On the current depth chart, Willie Gay Jr. sits behind Moore, with Cam Riley and Jaheim Thomas bringing up the rear. But Gray only played 131 snaps last season. Riley only joined after Miami’s first preseason game against the Washington Commanders. While he did show some potential (10 tackles against the Giants), he was a practice squad member for two different teams in his rookie season. Now entering his second season, Riley has a chance to solidify his spot, but only if he can give better production against Atlanta.

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Thomas, meanwhile, was only signed on Monday, August 24th. Thomas has already made splashes with the UFL’s Louisville Kings this season before turning his sights to the NFL. He now has a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Roster cuts are looming for all franchises on August 30th. If this group, without Trey Moore, underperforms, Jeff Hafley still has a chance to claim someone off waivers on the 31st. But the Dolphins have a lot of injuries to address, and how they manage them might just end up defining Hafley’s first NFL head coaching stint.