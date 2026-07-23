Support Pours In From Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce As Tyreek Hill Announces ‘Comeback’ With Injury Update

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has not seen any game action since he injured his ACL and dislocated his knee back in September. But he’s still grinding through recovery, doing his level best to regain his strength and hopefully secure a contract. Hill showed off how far he’s come in a recent video on Instagram.

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The clip includes shots of him training on a basketball court and in a pool. He has dropped a few more videos in the past that have similarly documented him working out, perhaps building a pitch for any teams that might be interested in him.

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“You know, they told me I might not be able to walk again, and the doctor is like, ‘Bro, we don’t know what’s going to happen with your future,’ and now look at me. God is good,” he said in the video. “I feel good.”

He captioned the video: Minding my business, mind on my Business…🐆 10 months later… #TheComeback

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Former teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, with whom Hill played five seasons, lauded the wide receiver’s spirit.

“Keep going brotha! 💪🏽🔥” Patrick Mahomes commented.

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“🐆🐆🐆🐆🔥🔥🔥” Kelce added.

It’s a long way from where things stood after Week 4, when Hill dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments. That injury ended his year after just 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown. It might have also played a role in the Miami Dolphins releasing him on February 16, sending him into free agency without a clear next step.

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The Kansas City Chiefs are often linked to Hill because he’s already played in this system. Also, the team could use a veteran wide receiver to back Patrick Mahomes. The presumed WR1 is Rashee Rice, who is coming to training camp after a month in prison and two consecutive seasons cut short due to injury.

Hill, in his 10-year career, has crossed the 1,000 receiving yard mark six times. He seems like an easy fix for a problem that massively held the Chiefs back from recording a winning season last year. However, he still isn’t there 100%.

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“So it’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries,” Hill said in the video. “My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it’s one day at a time.”

Even with that honesty, he sounded genuinely optimistic when it came to his timeline.

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“I ain’t going to tell you what my timeline is, but timeline looking real good right now, man,” he said.