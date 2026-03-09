Dolphins Take a Major $99 Million Hit After Releasing Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins’ decision to turn the page on Tua Tagovailoa carries an enormous dead cap weight. The franchise appears to be taking a hit of $99 million. Dolphins general manager Jon Eric-Sullivan recently released the official statement of moving away from the 28-year-old.

The staggering $99 million bill now stands as the largest dead money charge in NFL history, surpassing the $85 million the Denver Broncos paid after their costly split with Russell Wilson ahead of the 2024 season.

Tua was a first-round (5th overall) pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, spending six seasons at the Hard Rock Stadium. Following an impressive show in his first few seasons, he earned the team’s confidence that he can be their long-term QB solution.

As a result, the Dolphins offered him a massive $212 million contract extension in 2024 for four years. However, after the premature end of the contract before 2026, the Dolphins are absorbing this financial hit.

This story is developing…Stay tuned!