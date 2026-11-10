Dolphins Take Major Hit as Zach Sieler Ruled Out Rest of the Season After Ruptured Biceps

The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday at 1-6, and the day got worse. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler played through the entire 19-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on November 8 with a ruptured biceps. As a result, he will now miss the rest of the 2026 season.

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Sieler is expected to undergo season-ending surgery, with a recovery period of five to six months, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The injury is a major blow to Miami’s defensive line, which will lose one of its most experienced contributors.

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Detroit opened the game at its own 40-yard line and moved into Miami territory, but a third-down sack by Josh Uche limited the drive to a 28-yard field goal. Sieler reportedly sustained his injury on that opening defensive possession but stayed on the field for the rest of the contest, finishing with one quarterback hurry and a tackle in Miami’s 19-9 loss to Detroit.

The injury is particularly unfortunate given Sieler’s importance to Miami’s defensive front. He has been a consistent presence for the franchise over several seasons, recording 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits across 17 appearances in 2025.

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This season, Sieler recorded 24 tackles, including 14 solo tackles and two sacks in eight starts, making his absence a notable loss to the defensive rotation.

With the playoff odds already negligible, Sieler’s absence is unlikely to change Miami’s postseason outlook. However, the more tangible cost is to the team’s competitiveness over its final nine games, starting Sunday at Indianapolis, where their opponents are favored by 2.5 points.

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The veteran also dealt with an injury concern during training camp in August. On August 12, head coach Jeff Hafley described Sieler as week-to-week with an undisclosed issue. However, six days later, Hafley confirmed Sieler’s availability for Miami’s September 13 regular-season opener. There is no evidence linking that earlier issue to his latest injury.

Sieler’s season-ending injury comes just weeks after he addressed speculation about speculation that he could leave Miami ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. During an October 19 media appearance, he made his preference to remain with the Dolphins clear.

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“I love it here. I’ve been here for how long? I want to win here as a Dolphin,” Sieler stated. “I think Hafley, Sully have done an amazing job here. I’m excited to see this team growing and where we’re going and get some wins.”

Sieler also expressed confidence in the team’s direction, praising head coach Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. The defensive tackle signed a three-year contract extension in August 2025, keeping him under contract with Miami through 2029.

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Dolphins Face Defensive Line Challenge Without Zach Sieler

Sieler’s absence puts additional responsibility on Miami’s remaining defensive linemen as the team looks to navigate the rest of the season. The Dolphins will need contributions from younger players, particularly Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers.

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All three were part of Miami’s 2025 draft class and gained valuable experience during their rookie seasons. According to the Dolphins’ official training camp preview, Grant, Phillips, and Biggers ranked second, third, and fifth among the team’s defensive tackles in snaps played at the position as rookies. Together, they recorded 1,233 defensive tackle snaps in 2025.

However, replacing Sieler’s experience and production will not be straightforward. His ability to contribute against both the run and the pass means Miami will need more than just additional bodies along the defensive line. The younger players will have to take on greater responsibility as the coaching staff adjusts the defensive rotation.

With Sieler facing a five-to-six-month recovery, the Dolphins will have to rely on their existing depth for the final nine games.