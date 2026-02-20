32 NFL Teams Get Strong Tyreek Hill Warning Amid Rumored Chiefs Return

While Tyreek Hill’s Miami chapter is coming to an end in 2026, it’s not his goodbye. His teammates are already dropping hints on his potential return to the Chiefs. And if it actually goes through, then the defense of all 32 teams might have to go back to the drawing board for some emergency changes.

“#Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle says Tyreek Hill was squatting two months after his gruesome injury.” According to Ari Meirov’s X post, “That boy different. He’s gonna come back CRAZY. You know, Cheetah — he feels like people doubting him now.”

Jaylen Waddle recently had a conversation with Terron Armstead on The Set Show, where he discussed Hill’s rehab, issuing a warning about what the future might hold, the influence he had on the Dolphins, and what he means to him.

“He was such a dog on the field, and to see him go down like that is always hard,” Waddle told host Terron Armstead. “Two months out of his injury, he’s squatting, and I said, ‘This boy is different.’ That boy is different. He’s gonna come back CRAZY… You know, Cheetah — he feels like people are doubting him now.”

Hill suffered a devastating injury in Week 4 during Miami’s 27-21 victory over the New York Jets. He was rushed to a local hospital and underwent extensive surgery the next day to repair a dislocated left knee and torn ligaments, including his ACL.

Early reports indicated the procedure was successful and that he’s expected to return for the 2026 season. Before the setback, Hill appeared in four games, posting 21 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Waddle described his relentless “dog mentality.”

“He know he feel like people doubting him now. So he going to come back. He’s going to feel like people think he not who he used to be. So he’s going to come back with that dog mentality.”

During the conversation, Waddle also called Hill a “thorough” player and a “real friend,” stressing that he truly cares about the game and about the people around him.

Across four seasons in Miami, Hill played 54 games, recording 493 catches for 4,733 yards and 27 touchdowns. He added 231 rushing yards and a rushing score, finishing with 4,833 all-purpose yards and 28 total touchdowns.

During his stint with the Miami Dolphins, he accumulated two Pro Bowl appearances in 2022 and 2023. He also led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023 and tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the league in 2023.

Regardless of what the future holds for Hill, one thing is certain: he made his presence felt with the Dolphins and in the league.

Tyreek Hill’s likely destinations in free agency

In 2024, he signed a three-year, $90 million restructured extension with Miami that runs through 2026. Now, he’s expected to hit the open market. Even though the injury could sideline him for most of the offseason and possibly even bleed into the start of the regular season, there will still be teams smart enough to at least check on his availability.

One team that immediately makes sense? The Kansas City Chiefs. A reunion feels very real. He was originally drafted by Kansas City in the fifth round with the 165th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent six seasons there from 2016 to 2021.

In 91 games with 73 starts, he put up 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 receiving touchdowns. Add in 719 rushing yards and six more touchdowns on the ground, and that’s 7,349 all-purpose yards and 62 total touchdowns in a Chiefs uniform.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after loosing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports| Courtesy: Reuters

He also helped bring a Super Bowl title to Kansas City. In Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, he didn’t score, but he still made a massive impact with nine catches for 105 yards, which flipped the momentum.

The Chiefs erased a 10–20 deficit and won 31–20.

This is the reason why everyone keeps circling this reunion. The system works. The quarterback fit is proven. The deep-threat identity is already built in. If the money and the role line up, it’s easy to see how bringing him back could instantly restore that element of fear in defenses, the kind that shows up before the ball is even snapped.