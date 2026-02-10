Dolphins to Cut Ties With Tyreek Hill After Making Final Decision on Tua Tagovailoa’s Future – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill’s future in Miami looks bleak amid injury, age, and cap woes

Post-Hill, Dolphins face major roster shakeups under Hafley and new GM

Quarterback spot now in flux, signaling a full-scale Miami rebuild

A final decision on Tyreek Hill’s fate with the Dolphins could be about to emerge, according to a new report. After a poor 2025 season and tight salary cap issues, the team is planning big cap changes this offseason. Hill’s age, injury history, and big contract make keeping him difficult for the franchise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Dolphins will cut Hill.” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote, conveying a possible final decision. “He had already declined last season and will be 32 in 2026. Cutting Hill with a post-June 1 designation would save the Dolphins $36 million on the cap and is a much easier decision than figuring out what to do with Tagovailoa’s huge contract. Cutting the quarterback would actually cost the Dolphins cap space.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

Hill missed most of the 2025 season due to a dislocated knee. When he played, he did not have the same impact as in previous years with the Miami Dolphins. With nearly $30 million counting against the 2026 cap, Miami may not be able to keep him on the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ESPN projections, cutting Hill with a post-June 1 designation could save Miami $36 million in cap space. Hill will be 32 years old in 2026, and league insiders believe the Dolphins are ready to move in a younger direction instead of betting on a comeback season.

Hill himself has been linked to a return to the Chiefs over the last few months. After a good two initial postseason runs under Mike McDaniel, the receiver has been consistently on the decline, failing to hit the 1,000-yard mark in the last two years. With the Chiefs in need of a reliable WR too, this might just be a match made in heaven.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Tyreek Hill recorded 21 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown during the 2025 season. Injuries limited his role, and he only played 4 games in the regular season. Hill’s potential departure is just the start. Miami’s offseason could see more big names on the move, with the team’s star quarterback possibly set to leave the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Dolphins set to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa, per report

As the NFL season is over and changes are already underway, the Dolphins turned their attention to the quarterback spot. After weeks of review, Miami’s new leadership has reached a clear decision on Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rookie Quinn Ewers started the last games of the 2025 season. This was an early sign of Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the team. NFL insiders like Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo said on NFL GameDay Morning that the Dolphins are likely to trade or release Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa’s best year was 2023, when he threw for 4,624 yards with 29 touchdowns, playing each game. His strong play earned him a spot in his first Pro Bowl. However, it’s been two years since then, and his yardage has dropped by nearly 2,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Oct 12, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 walks by the bench area against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251012_SNV_na2_00213

As things stand, the team is already in starting-fresh mode, having hired former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as head coach on a 5-year deal. New GM Jon Eric Sullivan is also leading the rebuild, as the team looks to reset its roster.

With tight cap space and new leadership, Miami is ready to move on from familiar players. The next few months will decide the team’s new direction and how they approach the 2026 season.