Tua Tagovailoa & Mike McDaniel Have Lost Trust in Each Other as Dolphins Identify HC Replacements

The Miami Dolphins have reached a tipping point after a dreadful 1-6 start. This has left the spotlight squarely on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel. Disagreements first surfaced with mixed explanations for a game-losing interception in week 3 vs. Buffalo, followed by Tagovailoa’s public frustrations with teammates skipping player-led meetings.

McDaniel’s recent concern about Tagovailoa’s league-leading ten interceptions only fueled outside concern after Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter during the blowout loss to Cleveland. An Athletic report via Dianna Russini confirmed that while the locker room has not quit on McDaniel, the relationship between coach and quarterback badly needs repair for any hope of salvaging the remainder of the season.

One NFL GM even observed, “Miami needs a fresh start. They never really developed and drafted well enough. They put Band-Aids on the roster, and no progress. Mike’s not a bad coach. It’s just an aimless program … not a program that can be sustained”.

Mike McDaniel and Tagovailoa’s fate in Miami now hinges on finding quick answers and stringing together wins. This starts with their Week 8 contest versus Atlanta. For now, both coach and quarterback face urgent pressure to restore trust before bigger changes come from the top.

McDaniel insists his trust in Tagovailoa remains intact and emphasized this following a string of difficult conversations and film sessions together this week. McDaniel said, “We had a great hour and a half meeting yesterday. We had a great hour meeting the day before. As Tua and I have always operated, I think there is zero uncertainty with Tua in my conviction of him and my belief in him. I think we’re both very eager to do better at our jobs. I think we’re both very committed and trusting of each other to respond to what is necessary for the team to do better.”

Tua Tagovailoa admitted the conversations have been frank and necessary and said, “You need that in any relationship. It can’t always be, ‘Here are your flowers. It’s okay after a bad game.’ Those challenging discussions are essential, and I’ve had those conversations with him this week.”

Although Mike McDaniel stressed that improvement must come from both sides. Tagovailoa’s uneven year has included public criticism of offensive operations. A clear sign of cracks in the system. Tua leads the NFL in interceptions and has posted the lowest QBR of his career at 42.8. He has seen his sack rate climb to 6.82% compared with a 4.95% average from 2021 through 2024.

He also recently admitted, “Not proud of where I’m at with my play,” and acknowledged his turnovers directly. But the team’s minus-6 turnover margin and offensive dip to just 279 yards per game have only heightened scrutiny of both Tagovailoa and McDaniel.

The Dolphins’ free-fall has included 18 losses in 29 games since December 2023 and a lopsided wild-card defeat to Kansas City. NFL Media puts Miami’s current playoff odds below 1 percent, even with a competitive quarterback shuffle behind Tua.

Front Office Puts Mike McDaniel on Notice as Losses Mount

The Miami Dolphins’ drastic slide reached a new low with a 31-6 defeat to the Cleveland Browns, extending their record to 1-6. Calls for an in-season firing of head coach Mike McDaniel intensified after Miami looked undisciplined, wrestling with seven first-half penalties and a quarterback benching. Yet owner Stephen Ross has reportedly decided to stick with McDaniel for now, even as fan anxiety pulses through the organization and the coach’s seat grows hotter with each week.​

On the Rich Eisen Show, Albert Breer revealed that some inside the team are open to giving defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver an interim shot if things worsen.

“I do think there are some people in the organization who, before the end of the year, might like to get a look at Anthony Weaver as an interim coach,” Breer added. “So, there’s just a lot of moving parts there right now.”

Weaver brings experience from the Bills, Browns, Texans, Ravens, and Jets, and was Baltimore’s associate head coach in 2022 and 2023 before coming to Miami. His name has become prominent in conversations about potential in-house replacements.​

Breer explained the tricky dynamic in play, “I think Mike McDaniel still has some rope to climb his way out of this. But there weren’t great signs in what was a really dark afternoon for them in Cleveland. There are cases where you see owners make changes in-season, to make sure that the focus is on what’s best for the organization from a long-term standpoint. So, it’s a weird position to be in.”

While the Dolphins’ front office remains outwardly committed, the unspoken understanding is that McDaniel is squarely on the hot seat, and Anthony Weaver could step in if results do not improve.​

The front office dilemma now centers on the upcoming trade deadline and whether to pivot toward future roster building or cling to slim hopes for this season.