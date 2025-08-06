Tua Tagovailoa Confirms Dolphins Offense Struggling as QB Sends 3 Word Message on Quinn Ewers

Football has never given Tua Tagovailoa anything easy. Every hit feels louder with his name attached, every wobble replayed a thousand times. When he suffered his third official concussion last season, the calls came fast: retire, step away, think of the future. But Tua’s answer back in October was: “I appreciate your concern. I really do. I love this game, and I love it to the death of me.” That love is why he’s still here, standing under the Miami sun at the Baptist Health Training Complex, helmet strapped, eyes scanning. Risk and struggle are part of it. But the quarterback keeps showing up, because for him, walking away was never really on the table.

Which brings him to now – another training camp, another test, another reminder that nothing in Miami comes easy. Day 12 of Dolphins camp had a clear theme: the defense dictated the tempo. Tyreek Hill was absent with an undisclosed injury, and the offense never found much rhythm. That left quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to put words to what most onlookers saw. “For me, on the offensive perspective, I felt today the defense had the best of us,” Tagovailoa said. “But I would say that’s what you want. That’s what you want to see… I think they did a really good job with that in even situational drills today. So very proud of them, and we’re all looking forward to going to Chicago and seeing what those guys have in store for us.”

It wasn’t just one bad series. From the first 11-on-11s, De’Von Achane was stuffed at the line, Tagovailoa overthrew Jaylen Wright, and Elijah Campbell locked down coverage to force a throwaway. Alexander Mattison barely gained two yards before Willie Gay shut him down again. Even on a 25-yard throw from Tua, cornerback Ethan Bonner made sure it didn’t count – stripping the ball away and leaving the offense empty. It was the kind of day where every positive seemed to snap back with a defensive answer.

The missing pieces on offense only highlighted the imbalance. Hill’s absence removed the deep-ball threat. Austin Jackson and Alec Ingold remained out of sight. And while rookie lineman Patrick Paul had strong reps in one-on-ones, the unit as a whole buckled when the defense brought pressure. Miami’s offense, at least on this day, looked like it was forcing a rhythm that never really came. But if there was concern, Tua wasn’t letting it linger. For him, this was the back-and-forth nature of camp, the daily tug-of-war between sides that keeps a team honest. The defense won Wednesday (6th August). The offense, he believes, will answer.

Tua Tagovailoa praises rookie QB’s steady presence in practice

The offense’s struggles didn’t erase a steady showing from rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers. Tagovailoa, who has kept a close eye on the first-year player, offered a three-word assessment. “He’s cool, calm, collected,” Tua said. “I like how calm he is throughout everything. When it’s a good play, sure, he’ll celebrate, but when it comes back, he’s just super calm…So you can appreciate that as a veteran.”

Ewers backed it up with a sharp 15-yard completion to Theo Wease Jr., continuing what has been a promising camp connection. He wasn’t flawless – a late throw to Hayden Rucci let Jack Jones close the gap, and another ball drifted wide on a flat route – but the poise stood out. For a rookie in a defense-heavy session, there was no panic, no visible frustration. Just the same measured approach Tagovailoa praised.

For now, Miami’s defense is ahead. The offense has work to do. And the Dolphins’ roster feels more like a medical camp. Plus, the next test comes on 10th August in Chicago, where the Dolphins will see if this imbalance is just a blip in camp or something that lingers deeper into preseason.