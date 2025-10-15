Tua Tagovailoa Forced to Take Locker Room Action as Mike McDaniel Reveals Dolphins’ Plan Ahead

The Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, stirred the storm after calling out certain teammates for skipping player-only meetings. His remarks didn’t just stay within the locker room; they sparked reactions from all corners of the NFL. Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the issue, confirming that Tua had already spoken to his teammates about what he said. The coach, however, made it clear that he’s keeping the team focused on what really matters.

“The first, last, and only thing, if I have anything to say about it, is the Cleveland Browns,” McDaniel said. “We have plenty to occupy our minds with our football play.” Well, Tua’s comments did upset certain players, but what shocked everyone was the former Dolphins weighing in.

One of the most notable reactions came from Dolphins practice squad receiver and ex-teammate DaeSean Hamilton, who didn’t utter words but called the situation “the pot and the kettle.” No matter who Tua’s comments were aimed at, it definitely casts a concerning shadow on the team unity and also raises questions about Tua’s leadership. His remarks compelled McDaniel to cool down the heat.

“Absolutely, he communicated with his teammates both in group and individually. There’s much bigger fish to fry,” McDaniel said. He tried to shift the spotlight from Tua’s postgame remarks to the clash against the Cleveland Browns and turn everybody’s attention towards this weekend’s football.

McDaniel sees bigger problems ahead

The Dolphins (1-5) and the Browns (1-5) make a juicy matchup in week 7. Both teams are desperate for a win. Miami’s offense runs through Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle. But the explosiveness has been overshadowed by turnovers, inconsistency, and injuries. The Browns, on the other hand, have one of the best defenses in the league but one of the poorest offenses, averaging just 13.7 points per game.

McDaniel, concerned for the defensive woes, answered some of the punch-in-the-gut questions about whether the team has tried to shore up its front line this season. “We’ve probably missed out on a lot of players in this league as you grow as a player during the season,” McDaniel said, emphasizing that development takes time. He added that it’s not just about personnel, but about progress. “One question is how much you can improve, how much you can coach a player to improve. Just because you’re not active does not mean by any stretch that you’re complacent.”

McDaniel is not ready to hit the panic button just yet. Still, he acknowledges that the issues of defense go beyond one position. But his sentiment is understood. Miami’s defense ranks 30th in total yards allowed, 28th in points allowed, 32nd against the run, 19th against the pass, 21st in pressures, and 18th in sacks.

These shortcomings have forced defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to turn to the Blitz. Dolphins rank 5th in blitz per dropback, yet the opponent quarterback consistently put them on the back foot. Last Year, Miami’s defense had at least a schematic edge that made life tough for opponents. This season, they’ve struggled to find an identity or anything that Tua and Co. could hang their helmets on.